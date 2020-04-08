Powhatan resident talks about efforts to help COVID-19 testing

POWHATAN – In the six years she has worked at GENETWORx Laboratories, Powhatan resident Charnetta Williams said she has never witnessed such a drastic change in her industry in such a short period of time.
Williams, who works as the operations manager at the Glen Allen-based molecular laboratory, recently shared what it was like to see her company go from testing 50 to 100 tests kits a day for varying diseases to literally shipping out thousands of COVID-19 test kits a day to deal with the unrelenting demand.
As experts build models and make projections about the spread of the disease and push efforts to “flatten the curve” through self-distancing, it has become increasingly evident how important testing will be to determine who has the virus and who should continue to isolate themselves.
GENETWORx announced in a press release on March 23 that it would begin shipping at least 800 COVID-19 tests a day with the ability to increase capacity to 5,000 tests per day and up to 150,000 per month during April.
“What we did when we first realized COVID-19 was something that was really going to spread and really be a huge impact on the nation was we started ordering supplies,” said Williams, who is in charge of ordering them. “We kind of got ahead of the curve with the anticipation of this really becoming a huge thing for everyone. So we went ahead and ordered supplies from our vendors.”
It has been amazing to watch the company adapt from working with mostly hospitals and physician’s offices to now handling orders for FEMA, first responders in Hanover and Henrico counties, and localities in Virginia and other states, she said.
“I think crazy is definitely the word to describe it. We are trying to make sure we can help as many people as possible as accurately and fast as possible while trying to maintain the restrictions of keeping a 6-feet distance and sanitizing everything and just trying to keep safe ourselves,” Williams said.
Like many people, Williams said the entire situation feels surreal because she is still in the thick of things. Once the situation calms down, she said she definitely expects the shock of it all to sink in more fully.
“Right now we are just going through the motions. I know we are trying to help people. I know we are trying to do as much as we can because people are sick, people are dying. So we are definitely trying to help as many people as we can as accurately as we can. Once it calms down, I am definitely going to sit back and realize, wow, we were really instrumental in helping all these people,” she said. “We receive phone calls from people who are looking for their results because they can’t see their children or they can’t go back to work or just different scenarios. These are things I never thought about as being an issue until COVID-19 became a real issue.”
The GENETWORx test follows the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) approved Assay kits required for sample testing for the Coronavirus genome, according to the release. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, it has been working diligently to adapt its system to allow accurate, efficient testing of hundreds of samples for the COVID-19 genome in a few hours per run. It has stated it will have the capability of providing results from the tests to patients in 24 hours upon receipt of sample.
“We have increased employees. We have increased in instrumentation to get these samples run within that 24-hour period. We have increased in supplies. Everything has increased,” Williams said.
The company has added additional shifts to help with maintaining safe distances and to meet the demand. This involved both spreading shifts out and hiring new employees, she said.
Due to the extreme nature of the COVID-19 emergency, the company has repurposed a portion of its lab so that rapid accurate analysis of COVID-19 samples can be performed in response to the national need.
“We want to do our part in contributing our expertise to help in the nation’s battle against coronavirus. The technology we have developed not only allows us to mass-produce these much needed COVID-19 tests but also ensures an accurate test result in a timely 24-hour response time from receipt of the sample,” explained William Miller, CEO of GENETWORx and a 20-year veteran of the molecular diagnostic laboratory testing industry.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
