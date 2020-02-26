Powhatan's Adult education classes keep knowledge growing

I’m not one for holding onto bitterness, but if it’s 86 percent cacao, I’ll give it a go.
Recently, the Powhatan Today ran a notice about the Powhatan County Public Schools’ Adult Continuing Education offerings. I’ve seen the school district’s brochures in the past and tried to help promote the program, which offers evening classes for adults 18 years or older. Half the time when flipping through it, I lamented not making the time to take a few of the classes.
So, I finally decided to change that. For the Winter 2020 session, two classes in particular caught my attention – Exploring Chocolate and Knife Skills 101. Exploring Chocolate appealed for the very simple reason that I love chocolate. As this column is being written, I have already taken that class.
In a few days (which is before this paper arrives at your home), I will be taking the knife skills class, which is aimed at teaching people both about proper and safe cutting techniques and sourcing and caring for kitchen knives.
I have been trying to cook at home more and believe improved knife skills would be advantageous for someone whose fingers seem drawn to sharp surfaces more than Sleeping Beauty was to that spindle wheel.
The instructor for both of the courses that I chose is Pam Sloan, a culinary arts teacher at Manchester High School and a Powhatan resident. I know her job wasn’t too difficult taking something as wonderful as chocolate and making it into an interesting topic, but she did put together a great class that I thoroughly enjoyed.
We started by tasting different kinds of chocolate bars with increasing percentages of cacao and discussing their properties. She pointed out that, just as coffee beans grown in different locations can deliver very different cups of coffee, the many cultivars of cacao can do the same for chocolate.
It was especially eye-opening – and delicious – to try three brands of chocolate bars with 70 percent cacao and experience the range of difference in taste and feel.
I also heard a few surprises, including the fact that white chocolate is not really chocolate because it does not contain cocoa solids. Instead, it’s usually made using a combination of milk products, cocoa butter, lecithin (a fatty emulsifier), sugar, and vanilla. “It’s a bar of lies,” Pam told us.
“A delicious bar of lies,” I replied in my mind.
The second half of the class got a little more hands-on. Pam provided an assortment of goodies, including fruits, cookies, pretzels, and more that we could then coat in melted milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate to eat there or take home. It was the most delicious homework I have ever gotten from a class.
I knew at the start of the class that the experience would probably be the topic of an upcoming column, so I snagged a few of my tablemates at the end to talk to them about why they were there.
Miranda Navroski is a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom who is staying with her parents in Powhatan while her husband is deployed to Afghanistan.
She and her dad also are taking a Spanish class through the adult education program for fun.
When I asked her why she took the chocolate class, which was held on Feb. 12, she said she loves chocolate and didn’t have a valentine this year.
“Well, I do, but he is in Afghanistan,” she said.
Vickie Yates said she likes taking classes in the program using the Gold Card, which makes classes free for individuals who are 62 years of age or older. Faithful readers might think her name sounds familiar. Every Christmas I ride along with Vickie’s husband, Elwood, and his friend Roy Harrison as they make Christmas Mother deliveries and then write about our experiences.
Vickie said she has taken a wide range of adult education classes, including painting, drawing, knitting, cake decorating, herbs, and cooking classes.
“I like to keep learning. I want to take something new all the time. I think that is what life is all about – that you keep learning new things and discovering new things,” she said.
Flipping through the division’s Winter 2020 booklet, which is currently underway, you can see the wide range of interests the program is designed to attract. Just a sampling of the last session’s class subjects included: GED preparation; CPR training and first aid; ServSafe Handler certification; photography; beginning crochet; circular knitting; beginning guitar; intro to drum set; beginner Spanish; English Proficiency for the Workplace; Exploring Digital Art and Design; Microsoft Word 2016 and Excel 2016; Recreational Volleyball; Fraud Prevention, and Borrowing Basics for Adults.
Unfortunately, the school district currently only offers a fall and winter session, so anyone whose interest is sparked by this column has a few months to wait for the Powhatan classes to come around. But toward late July or early August, when the Fall 2020 booklet comes out, take a look and see if there is something that sparks your desire to keep learning. The course list and application will be published on the school division’s website, http://www.powhatan.k12.va.us/.
And in the meantime, if you think you have the skills and knowledge and want to propose an adult continuing education class of your own to the school division, contact Jason Tibbs, director of facilities, at jason.tibbs@powhatan.k12.va.us.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
