Powhatan's Democratic Presidential Primary sees 14.63 percent turnout

POWHATAN – Powhatan County saw a slightly higher than expected turnout for the Democratic Presidential Primary last week with 14.63 percent of registered voters turning out to cast a ballot.
As he did in Virginia as a whole, Joe Biden earned the most votes in Powhatan, with 1,812 choosing him as the democratic nominee for president. Of the other five remaining candidates, Bernie Sanders drew 699 votes; Michael Bloomberg, 324 votes; Elizabeth Warren, 272 votes, and Tulsi Gabbard, 47 votes.
Director of elections Karen Alexander said she was hoping to see at least a 10 percent turnout for the primary on March 3, so the 3,223 ballots cast was a nice surprise. The figure was still higher than the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary, which had an 8.4 percent turnout. In that same election, the county had a 33.2 percent voter turnout for the Republican Presidential Primary.
Speaking about 70 minutes before the polls closed, Jean Cable, election chief of the Smiths Crossroads precinct at PCC, said it had been a steady day. At that point the precinct was only about 25 votes away from its final tally, which was the highest percentage of voter turnout (18.38 percent) of any of the precincts.
“We have been steady all day. We have not had long periods of time where nobody shows up. We would have a rush and then a little bit of down time and then a few more people,” she said.
While the election in Powhatan was smooth and drama free, Alexander said poll officials did report confusion among some voters.
“There were a lot of voters who weren’t familiar with the fact that it was a Democratic Presidential Primary only. And a lot of Trump supporters came out to vote for Donald Trump and were confused when they saw the sample ballot and realized they weren’t going to have that opportunity. But some people still voted,” she said. “I believe a lot of republicans came out hoping to support republican candidates and just went ahead and voted anyway with whatever angle they had in mind.”
Pamela Boatwright of Powhatan said she voted for Biden because of his work with Barack Obama. She said she has a 20-year-old and it is vital for her “to show it is important to vote to make changes.”
Katrina Bell, another Powhatan voter, also supported Biden, whom she liked when he was vice president and was her favorite of the remaining candidates.
John and Tracy Chowanski declined to say who they voted for but said they came out on March 3 to have a voice in the democratic process. Because of timing, they picked up their two children from daycare and brought them to the polls, explaining along the way what they were doing. Tracy Chowanski said she was excited for her children to see their parents vote.
“This is their first time seeing it. Just for them to be a part of the process and see how it works. We were talking about it in the car on the way here and they were excited to be involved,” she said.
With the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary over, Alexander will be turning her sights to the General Election in November. She anticipates it will be hectic, so she urged voters to prepare early.
“We are expecting a massive turnout for the presidential election in November, so I really hope people will take the opportunity to start updating their voter registration status and doing their research on candidates prior to the close of books in October so that things can run as smoothly in November as they did (March 3),” she said.
Alexander added that she is still waiting to hear more details about the implementation of no excuse absentee voting, especially how many days it will be open.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.