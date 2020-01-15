RICHMOND - Right after Anthony Greenhow had crossed the finish-line ahead of his competition in the final heat of the boys’ 55-meter dash, his dad pointed up to the scoreboard.
The number one, and a very fast time next to it, flashed across.
The official time credited to the Powhatan High School junior was a 6.49, which met the MileSplit US First Team standard.
Greenhow’s blistering win completed Powhatan’s sweep of the boys’ and girls’ varsity 55 dash events in Saturday’s St. Christopher’s invitational, as senior Paris Brown won the girls’ 55 on a 7.59.
Senior Arnell Jackson reached a 16-5 1/2 in the girls’ long jump to place third, and she added a fourth-place run in the girls’ 300m dash on a time of 46.23.
Sophomore Shaniece Morris, who lined up right beside Brown, sped to fourth place in 7.74 in the girls’ 55m dash.
Senior Davis Tester ran fifth in the boys’ 3200m run in 11:42.70 and finished eighth in the boys’ 1600m run in 5:12.81.
Junior Demetrius Jackson reached sixth place on a distance of 17-11 in the boys’ long jump, and freshman Alicia Dickerson threw for a distance of 25-04 and an eighth-place finish in the girls’ shot put.
Greenhow added a fiery run in the opening leg of the boys’ 4x200 relay to help his Powhatan team finish second, with Powhatan coming up just shy of the win on a pass by St. Christopher’s in the final meters of the event. St. Christopher's (1:36.65) finished a mere 0.16 of a second ahead of Powhatan (1:36.81).
Freshman Anthony Cavedo achieved a personal best in the 1000-meter run with a 3:17.11; his best time prior to Saturday was a 3:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.