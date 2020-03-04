It was his best finish to date.
Competing in the Class 4 indoor state track and field championships in Lynchburg on Tuesday, March 3, Powhatan High School junior and multisport standout Anthony Greenhow ran a blistering time of 34.2 seconds to take runner-up in the boys 300-meter dash.
While he narrowly missed out on the gold - Courtland's Matthew Spicer turned in a winning time of 34.1 seconds, a slim 0.1 of a second quicker - Greenhow with his time set a new Powhatan High School record in the 300. He also joined Spicer in beating the previous meet record of 34.95, which was set by Emmanual Walker of E.C. Glass in 2018.
Greenhow's state runner-up finish in the 300 followed a regional championship performance in the Class 4, Region B boys 55-meter dash, in which he ran a time of 6.47 seconds to break his own school record and set the new Region 4B record.
Seniors Paris Brown and Arnell Jackson both took on the final indoor track and field state meet of their high school careers. In the girls 55 dash preliminaries held Monday, March 2, Brown ran a 7.64, which was 18th fastest in the event. The top eight advanced to Tuesday's final heat in the 55.
Jackson notched a ninth-place distance of 16-6 3/4 in the girls state long jump out of 18 competitors on Monday.
Brown, Greenhow, Jackson and their Powhatan track and field teammates are now turning their attention to the 2020 outdoor season. Greenhow and Jackson both earned placements in last year's outdoor state meet, as Greenhow ran third in the boys 100 dash (11.13 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (22.25) and Jackson took fourth in the girls long jump (17-3 1/2).
