POWHATAN - At first, Natalia Sanchez was really nervous going into her matchups with Caitlin Davis.
At stake was the Virginia Wrestling Association Folkstyle States USA junior girls 112-pound championship, and Sanchez saw that Davis – her sole opponent in the bracket – was taller than her. Her broad stance intimidated her.
Sanchez had also overstretched a ligament in her knee, limiting her to three days of practice going into the tournament.
“I was so unconfident and nervous and just stressing out for the states coming up,” she said, “because I didn’t think I had a chance of winning whatsoever just because I had missed two or three weeks of practice.”
Sanchez pinned Davis in 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
“After winning the first one, I was very shocked,” she said, “but confident, except I didn’t want to get overly confident and mess myself up in the second round.”
Because Sanchez and Davis were the only two wrestlers in the 112-pound bracket, the champion would be determined through a best-of-three format. Sanchez led 1-0 after the first round, so a win in the second would guarantee her the title.
Sanchez pinned her again, this time in 1 minute and 9 seconds.
That’s how she secured her first VAWA state championship at Richmond’s Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“Winning that, it just gives me more hope for my future matches,” said Sanchez, a freshman at Powhatan High School.
She was dominant in both rounds. Eleven seconds into the first period of her opening round, she took down Davis for two points, then racked up three near-falls for a 9-0 lead. She added a reversal before securing the pin 45 seconds inside the second period.
In the second round, Sanchez strung together a takedown and a 3-point near-fall for a 5-0 lead 17 seconds inside the match before pinning Davis in the first period.
Sanchez first began wrestling in 2016 along with her sister, Sabrina Sanchez. Their brother was the first one to wrestle, and when they went to one of the practices, they watched and “thought it would be fun to throw each other around since home wasn’t the best place to do it,” Natalia said smiling.
Their coach at the time, Virginia State Police Special Agent and Blackhawk Gym co-founder Mike Walter, further inspired them. He was the one who got Natalia into wrestling.
She committed to wrestling with her sister for one full year. Then she stopped for multiple reasons. Coach Walter was shot and killed in the line of duty in May 2017. Her sister had also stopped going before her.
But when Natalia found out that there was a girl who was wrestling at the youth club, she was inspired to go back.
She’s been wrestling ever since, bringing her total time on the mat to about two-and-a-half years. In addition to competing at the JV level for Powhatan High School, Natalia got to take on a couple of varsity matches at the 120-pound spot this season when Britton Proffitt went out due to a concussion.
“I was very shocked at first. I did not think I was going to end up in a varsity spot,” Natalia said. “But it ended up working out at one of my matches. It was our home meet (versus James River and Monacan at Powhatan High School), and I had beat the girl (Monacan’s Cameron Huffman in a 5-3 decision). I was very shocked, because it was my first varsity match, too.”
Natalia went to states her first year and earned third place, and she’s also participated in a couple of smaller tournaments. She’s thinking that if there are any girls-only tournaments coming up during the offseason, she will look to go to those.
She’s wrestled boys in matches during the school season. The Virginia High School League does not have separate divisions for boys and girls in wrestling.
“Wrestling in the mixed ones, it’s harder and scarier because the guys...they have more muscle, and they’re bigger, and with the girls, I know I have a chance of winning because we’re around the same with muscles,” she said. “And plus, I just feel more comfortable with it, too. I mean, guys, it’s fine. It’s just, I’m a little nervous.”
As girls’ participation in wrestling grows nationwide, Natalia has been further inspired by “seeing that lots of girls are going into it.”
“It’s inspiring me to stick with it and to not give up, because there are hard times during wrestling,” she said. “But you just have to get past those, because not every day is going to be a hard day for you…you have your hard times, but you get over them.”
Her Powhatan teammates and coaches support her, and she knows they’re there for her, win or lose. For Natalia, that’s been a central part of what’s helped her attain the wins and state championship she now has.
“My coaches (Zach Olson, Jonathan Tanaka and Richard Fitzsimmons) are a big part of that, because they’re there for me and they inspire me to keep going," Natalia said, "and my teammates as well; they’re all brothers to me, and they kind of make me a stronger and better person.”
Natalia was very surprised by how her first year on the Powhatan team went. She’s proud of her teammates and how they were towards her.
“I wouldn’t think they would be inclusive since I was the only girl,” she said, “but they were really sweet and kind to me.”
