Gates to become 18th member in his family to attend Hampden-Sydney
POWHATAN – For Powhatan High School senior TJ Gates, the family legacy runs deep.
One of his grandfathers, Judge Ernest P. Gates, played football at Hampden-Sydney College and later served on the college’s Board of Trustees. TJ’s grandfather on his mom’s side, Dr. Jorge Silveira, was a professor at Hampden-Sydney.
TJ’s father, Tom Gates, also played for the college, as did TJ’s uncles Bill Moore, Rusty Gates and Caleb Varner, and his three cousins Ben Gates, John Moore and Will Moore.
TJ’s mother, Kathy Gates, took classes there while she worked towards her degree at Longwood, and his aunt, The Rev. Gini Gates DiStanislao, has an honorary doctorate from H-SC.
Three more uncles and five more cousins have graduated from there as well.
So when he begins his freshman year this fall, TJ Gates will become the 18th member of his family to go to Hampden-Sydney College.
“It’s truly an honor,” he said. “I was raised around Hampden-Sydney and I’ve known its place for me for a while.”
And he, too, will get to continue his football career at the collegiate level, as he has committed to playing for the Tigers.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Gates, who spoke to wanting to “see what I can do at the next level.”
“Not many people get to do that.”
Gates started playing flag football around first grade, then moved up to tackle. He’s loved the sport from the day he first put the pads on.
In his senior season, Gates, a team captain, delivered 91 total tackles (58 solo, five for loss and three sacks), forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles across 10 games played in 2019.
“It’s really studying the film and it’s really working in the weight room and in the offseason,” he said. “You’ve got to be bigger and stronger and faster than your opponent.”
The 6-foot-2 senior linebacker on Sept. 20 racked up eight tackles (two for loss) and both forced and recovered a fumble to lead his Indians football team past Midlothian.
They won that game with a rare winning score of 2-0.
Gates’ postseason accolades include Honorable Mention All-Metro, Honorable Mention All-Region and the Indian Award (coach’s choice for team MVP), and he was chosen to play for the South All-Stars in this past year’s Big River Rivalry All-Star senior showcase game. He was a three-year varsity starter at linebacker and a four-year varsity letterman across three seasons at Powhatan and his eighth grade year at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. As a freshman, he started at linebacker on the Powhatan High School JV football team that went 11-0.
He and his varsity Indians went 7-3 in 2018, and he’s gotten to learn from two head coaches with storied careers: Jim Woodson, who at the end of that 2018 season retired as the winningest head football coach in the Richmond area (282-106-1 with 16 district championships, eight regional titles and state championships in 1996 and 2003), and Mike Henderson, who led Blessed Sacrament Huguenot to five VISAA state championships, led Douglas Freeman High School to six winning seasons in seven years and took the helm of Powhatan’s team this past fall.
From both coaches, Gates has learned how to be a better person and football player both on and off the field.
He’s also been around the Hampden-Sydney coaches for a while through his cousins. He described them as good people.
“And the players, they’re people like me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being part of that group.”
Gates is one of two siblings. His brother, Josh, also went to Powhatan High School. Josh played on the 2007 and 2008 varsity baseball teams and was part of the Indians’ 2008 state championship-winning season.
