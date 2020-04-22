POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as it tries to gather more information to help make sound budget decisions moving forward.
During a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, school board members received an update on both the current status of the fiscal year (FY) 2020 operating budget and projections being made for the FY 2021 budget they need to adopt in May.
The closure of schools and the economic impact as a result of COVID-19 will affect both FY 2020 and FY 2021, said Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations. While it is too early to determine the full extent of the impact, staff is being proactive about determining what actions may be necessary as revenues decline.
Staff and the school board will be able to make better informed decisions as more information comes in over the next few weeks, but there are already areas staff knows are likely to be impacted, and using what they know, they can begin to formulate plans, he said.
FY 2020
The two areas where the FY 2020 budget revenues may potentially be impacted are with the county’s sales tax and other local revenues, Johns said. Sales tax represents 9.7 percent of the total budget.
“In regard to sales tax, we have not yet seen any impact to sales tax, and I do not anticipate seeing any until the May, June, July, and August period. We accrue two months of sales tax, so July and August sales tax will be accrued to FY 20. How much it will be impacted is anybody’s guess,” he said.
Staff intends to update the board each month moving forward with revenue figures, so as he starts to notice an impact, Johns said, he will let the board know.
In the area of local other revenues, which encompasses areas such as student fees, summer school, tuitions, and facility rentals, the division does not anticipate collecting any more for the rest of the school year, Johns said. The division has collected about 75 percent of what was budgeted, so he is projecting a loss of $112,828 from those lost fees.
On the expenditures side, Johns said he does not expect to see savings until the end of April. Payroll for salaried staff has been posted through March 31, but hourly staff has a cutoff of mid-March. Vendor payments have a 30-day lag time.
Some areas where he is expecting potential savings include driver time for field trips and extra time above contract pay; diesel fuel for buses and gasoline for vans; utilities (heating oil, electricity, water); operating supplies until year end; substitute pay, and equipment purchases.
“We have in fact issued some spending restrictions guidance that basically anything that is mission essential we will do, and if it’s not, then we will consider it and maybe not do it at this time,” Johns said. “The bottom line is even though I am concerned about our revenues, there is enough flexibility with our expenditures and these projected decreases that we will offset any lost revenue. So I don’t have a big worry about FY 20 at this point in time.”
FY 2021
In planning for the upcoming FY 2021 budget, Johns said there are four areas of concern: sales tax, lottery-funded revenues, state funds, and the county appropriation.
With the sales tax, the revenue represents 9.6 percent of the division’s total revenue budget, or about $4.8 million. Potential losses will be dependent upon the length of business closures and decreases in sales.
Lottery-funded revenues represent 3.2 percent of the division’s total revenues, or $1.6 million. The language regarding the appropriations makes these revenues subject to actual lottery proceeds coming in, so the allocations could be reduced by the state.
In the budget that the school board moved forward on March 31, state revenue was listed as $24.1 million based on the budget passed by the General Assembly. This was an increase of just over $1 million.
Governor Ralph Northam has already announced he was sending the budget back to the General Assembly with his amendments and legislators will meet on April 22. A new calculation tool is expected to be published before the end of April to help divisions understand how their budgets will be impacted, Johns said.
Local county revenues represent 48.4 percent, or more than $24.2 million, of the division’s budget. Originally, the county appropriation was projected to increase by $904,438 for FY 2021, but the board of supervisors has not adopted or appropriated those funds yet.
Johns said he anticipates there could be a decrease, but right not it is too early to tell by how much.
Johns also pointed out there are other considerations that are not currently included in the FY 2021 budget projections. Virginia is expected to receive $240 million in federal stimulus funds for K-12 education, but he has no idea how much Powhatan’s share might be.
The division is currently tracking expenditures related to COVID-19, and Johns expects to receive some reimbursements from FEMA. However, this process takes a long time so these potential funds should not be considered as revenue at this time.
In looking at potential adjustments that can be made to reduce expenditures for the FY 2021 budget, there were three main increases to the original budget that were high priority but still optional. The school board had included $759,089 in salary increases. This represented a 2 percent salary increase for all employees and a specific 3 percent increase for bus drivers to make their wages more competitive.
The budget originally included an additional $166,748 to cover an increase of 4.12 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff members and seven stipend increases. The new positions were for a school counselor, a special education teacher, a library assistant and an intervention assistant. The special education teacher is a standards of quality (SOQ) position and has to remain in the budget. There was also $354,063 in line item increases.
Anything beyond these items would mean reducing positions, salaries and/or benefits in the budget, Johns said.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, said the Virginia Department of Education was still working on the governor’s revisions at the meeting time. Because of the timing, the division would only receive the calculation tool for state revenues after the General Assembly meets again.
Based on what he has heard, rebenchmarking of SOQ positions is still in the governor’s budget, which represents a large part of the increase Powhatan had received from the state.
The only comments from the board regarding the budget were from Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, and Susan Smith, District 2, who both asked that the board keep the behavior intervention assistant position for Powhatan Middle School, which many staff and parents feel will “bring continuity to the middle school for behavior issues.”
Jones said that staff recognizes the importance of the position and had already discussed possibly reprioritizing and reallocating an existing intervention assistant position to cover those duties if the board cannot spend the money to add the position.
Board of supervisors
On Thursday, April 16, Jones gave a similar update to the board of supervisors at its meeting. He also shared updates he had learned that day from the state.
Jones said he had learned that the school division was expecting to receive about $200,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27. The law provides funding and flexibilities for states to respond to the COVID-19 emergency in K-12 schools.
Jones said the funding will reimburse the division for some of its purchases related to distance learning, including hotspots and web cameras they recently purchased.
Jones reiterated that the division will not receive a calculation tool from the state until after the General Assembly convenes again. However, the division was presented with a summary document that suggests Powhatan may receive somewhere between $450,000 and $500,000 less than the current state dollars in the General Assembly’s approved budget.
“We are certainly thankful that it is not more, but certainly that will result in us making some reductions in our budget. We have begun looking at that and working on the process even well ahead of this,” Jones said.
Supervisor Bill Cox, who represents District 4, told Jones that speaking only for himself, he would not support the $904,000 increase from the county that the school board was originally anticipating. His priorities in building the county’s budget will be on spending as little money as possible, building as big of a cash contingency fund as possible to give the county some level of financial flexibility, and looking at the budget anywhere from monthly to quarterly moving forward.
Cox added that not only was he looking for the schools to cut the increases in salary, FTEs, and line items, “what we really need is for you to take a look at your budget and look at a way to reduce the transfer the county makes to the schools of 2021 versus 2020. In other words, the 2021 transfer would be less than the 2020 transfer.”
“These are really painful things to talk about, but we are in painful times, and I don’t think anybody expects to get out of the year of the pandemic without some pain,” Cox said.
Chairman David Williams added he will be trying to be very conservative and he will be “looking at where I can save dollars to have them available to meet the unknown challenge that we know is out there.”
Jones said the school staff and school board understands these are uncertain times and they are prepared to do their part in looking for ways to make reductions.
In addition to the new spending Cox suggested cutting, Larry Nordvig, District 2, encouraged the school board to look at total positions, salaries, and benefits and whether reductions are possible.
