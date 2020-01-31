Powhatan’s swim team honored seniors Maura Campbell, Bailey Kantanen, Emily Matthews and Troy Porter during last Friday’s home meet at Goochland YMCA. It was a special Senior Night, as Campbell and Matthews have been with the team since their freshman year – the year when coaches Shannon and Rick Malkerson started the team.
Facing Colonial Heights and Louisa on Friday, Powhatan’s girls defeated Louisa, 72-31, but were edged by Colonial Heights, 69-62. The boys finished third overall to Louisa 70-21 and to Colonial Heights 61-22.
Powhatan’s girls 200-yard medley relay team of Bailey and Summer Kantanen, Matthews and Mia Wilson took first place in 2:12.40. The same four swimmers also won the girls 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.71.
Matthews dropped her girls 50 free time by 0.13 of a second to swim second in 28.88, and Bailey took second in the girls 200 individual medley in 2:55.02. Campbell finished second in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:32.33. Porter took 0.96 of a second off his seed time to swim second in the boys 100 breast in 1:22.38.
Wilson built on her first-place showing from last Tuesday’s meet versus Hanover with first-place swims of 2:20.33 in the girls 200 freestyle and 1:01.16 in the 100 free, in which she took 0.65 of a second off of her seed time.
Summer, a freshman, added a big win in the girls 100 yard breaststroke, swimming the event in 1:24.19. She also slashed 3.25 seconds off her seed time in the girls 100 free to finish runner-up to Wilson in 1:02.08.
Freshman Cole Malkerson cut 0.12 of a second off of his seed time with his first-place swim of 2:05.04 in the boys 200 free. He also won the 100 backstroke in 59.84.
Powhatan’s Abigail Johnson, Reese Smith, Sidney White and Danielle Pullin swam runner-up to Colonial Heights in the girls 400 free relay in 5:18.77.
Against Hanover last Tuesday, Wilson won the girls 200 IM in 2:38.70, which lowered her seed time by 1.46 seconds. Malkerson took runner-up in the boys 50 free (24.73) and 500 free (5:34.78).
Summer swam second in the girls 100 breast (1:24.92) and 500 free (6:24.70).
Smith and Porter swam third in the girls 200 free (2:47.27) and in the boys 100 breast (1:23.86), respectively.
Summer, Matthews, Wilson and Bailey swam third in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:13.66, and Matthews, Smith, Taylor Kneessi and Katherina Ernst took third in the girls 200 free relay in 2:11.98.
Powhatan will host Louisa and Orange tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at Goochland YMCA.
