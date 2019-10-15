POWHATAN - Powhatan High School is featuring double helpings of football this Homecoming week as a long-standing tradition - Powhatan’s Powder Puff Football Game - featured standout student-athletes from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 going head-to-head tonight. Smiles were in abundance and the mood was light as the senior girls faced the junior girls on the gridiron for bragging rights.
Alas for the juniors, it was a one-sided affair, as the seniors rolled past them 34-0 behind a home-run-hitting night from Arnell Jackson.
The track star dropped the hammer early, taking a handoff around the left side and then sprinting to the house on an incendiary 80-yard run, which she would quickly follow-up with a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Not long after her team added a safety, Jackson took off on a 75-yard touchdown romp that saw her pulling away from a swarm of pursuers down the right side. She added another two-point conversion later in the game, and she was just as effective on defense, rolling out multiple sacks including one to force a turnover on downs.
Senior basketball player Macie Tiller turned a first-half interception into a trip to the end zone for a pick-six, and multi-sport standout Michala Taylor scored a rushing touchdown, made a two-point conversion and caught an interception on defense.
The juniors came their closest to breaking onto the scoreboard late in the first half on a huge passing play, but they were stopped just shy of the goal line as time expired.
The two teams’ coaching staffs included players from Powhatan Football, and senior boys and junior boys comprised the two teams’ cheer squads.
Powhatan Football will take the field for its Homecoming game this Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. versus Monacan. Also at home this Homecoming week is Powhatan Volleyball, who hosts James River on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Clover Hill - Powhatan Volleyball's Senior Night - on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Powhatan Field Hockey's Senior Night is Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. versus Clover Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.