POWHATAN – Head coach Ryan Marable observed that everyone who played in Wednesday’s home scrimmage versus J.R. Tucker showed flashes of the 2019-20 Powhatan Indians’ potential as a team.
“Our positive plays will be on film,” Marable said, while adding that a lot of the things that he and his coaching staff had been harping on to the players since Day 1 “showed their head now” against another opponent.
“Now we can say: Hey, this is what we’ve been talking about, and it doesn’t translate into being ahead on the scoreboard,” Marable said. “It’s a learning experience and that’s what scrimmages should be all about.”
One of the things he’s wanting to see from his team is more trips to the free throw line, and Brylan Rather, a newcomer to varsity, showed the way for Powhatan on Wednesday, shooting 7-of-10 from the charity stripe. Marable believes that if Rather gets to the free-throw line and doesn’t settle for jumpers, he’s an 18-to-24-point-a-game scorer.
Senior Trey Moore shined in passing the ball to his teammates before using his speed to dish out a couple of late-game buckets. Marable had also talked about getting the ball to the paint and then kicking it out to guys who could knock down shots, and Moore delivered a picture-perfect example of that early in the scrimmage when he dashed into the lane, then passed to his left to Logan Wyatt, who from the corner knocked down the three-ball. Moore later followed-up his own layup by making another money assist to a wide-open LJ Alston who raced underneath the basket and put the ball up for two.
“When Trey - early in the game – when he’s playing and letting the game come to him and just taking what the defense gives us, he’s a floor general and he’s a college-type point guard who knows how to run his team,” Marable said.
Senior Jay Harris scored a couple of early buckets and then hit into a rhythm in the third quarter. He came up with a steal, he knocked down three big outside shots and he maneuvered his way to the net for a layup. He also burned a defender with his footwork to slice on by, drop in an and-one bucket and energize the home fans.
“I think it’s really good for Jay to get back on the court and experience some success,” Marable said. “This is his senior year and he wants it.”
Six-foot-seven Ethan Kramer won the opening tip-off, turned a pass from Moore into two points to open the game and then joined his teammates, including Wyatt, in pulling down rebounds.
One of the things that Marable noted after the game was the importance of following-up a bucket on offense with a stop on defense and repeating that pattern.
“I go to college basketball practices sometimes and they’re trying to embrace that with their kids: Don’t trade baskets; let’s get stops, stops, stops,” Marable said. “That’s what it’ll take for us to win games and not just have highlights...”
The Indians are looking to be a little bit more mentally tough, lock-in and focus on simply having more points than the other team at the end of the game. They’re scheduled to host another scrimmage on Monday, Nov. 25 versus Trinity Episcopal at 7 p.m. before beginning their regular season at home versus Cosby on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:15 p.m.
