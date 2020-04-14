Nate DeLong has been around soccer all of his life. The Powhatan High School senior’s playing days stretch all the way back to when he was 6 years old. His dad, who also grew up with the game, followed his own competitive career all the way through college at Virginia Tech, where he played as a goalkeeper.
Now it’s DeLong’s time to continue his athletic journey to the next level, as he has committed to attend and play for Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
“It kind of confirmed to me that I am at a higher level of play, and that my hard work has paid off throughout my life,” DeLong said. “It kind of also confirmed that I do have the ability to compete at high levels that I’m at now.
“It means a lot to be able to continue growing, too,” he said. “I want to keep getting better and playing on the best teams that I can and contributing as much as I can.”
DeLong has loved all of the teams he’s been a part of.
“I like having the team around me,” he said. “I like competing, going out and winning – it’s a great feeling, especially in championship finals…regional playoff games. I just like to go out and compete, win, be with my team and it keeps me active, gives me something to do, and I just kind of fell in love with the sport as I’ve been growing in it.”
DeLong has played in the center back, right back and central defensive midfielder positions. He feels that he reads the game well defensively and spoke to strengths in communication, as well as in being able to quarterback the team and make sure that they’re all staying with the game plan and not straying from it.
When it came to making his commitment this winter, DeLong praised Randolph-Macon for being good at getting students internships, and he’s looking to get into the school’s brand new engineering program.
He also spoke highly of his team’s head coach, Josh Laux.
“Josh Laux is a great guy,” DeLong said. “Every time I’ve talked to him so far, it’s been great, really appreciate him.”
He also met the Jackets’ team at an overnight and described them as a great group.
“There’s another team that I have for another four years that hopefully I just get along with great and build some more relationships,” he said.
To DeLong, hard work was a staple of Powhatan boys soccer.
“We may not always be the best team, but we’ve always made it our mindset and goal to be the hardest working team out there and to not be out-hustled or out-competed,” he said. “It’s kind of helped sharpen my competitive edge, because if you don’t have the skills to compete with another team, you definitely have to work harder, and you have to keep going and you can’t stop.”
He believes that you’ve always got to fight for your spot, and that nothing’s going to be given to you.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a freshman; if you’re the best fit and you’re the one contributing the most, then you’re going to play,” DeLong said. “It always makes me stay on my toes and keep working hard in practice and games and making sure that I’m doing my job.”
DeLong would’ve been a few weeks deep into his senior season with Powhatan, but for him, his teammates and people all around the world, everyday life was upended when the spread of the dangerous COVID-19 disease became a pandemic, leading to businesses across the nation either closing or heavily altering their operations, and to schools across the State of Virginia closing for the rest of the academic year on an order issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
That in turn cancelled all of the Virginia High School League’s athletic activities this spring and took away DeLong’s final high school season.
But for DeLong, every day is about going out, running, exercising, working out, getting stronger and not letting his level drop off.
And seeing his senior season get cancelled has served as a major motivator for the next time he steps onto the soccer field.
“It makes me want to go back into the next season even harder, ready to win, ready to keep playing,” he said, “because I’m missing out right now.”
