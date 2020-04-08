POWHATAN – In the wake of businesses closing and the increase in local unemployment claims as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently talked about the county’s financial outlook moving forward.
During the board’s regular meeting on Monday, March 30, interim county administrator Bret Schardein highlighted how the worldwide health crisis has also become an economic crisis and how it may impact Powhatan County.
The biggest impact is likely to be if the county experiences high unemployment among residents for an extended period, he said. Then there will likely be reductions in the collection rate of real estate and personal property taxes, which make up the biggest percentage of the budget. Although it wouldn’t have as much of an impact, sales tax revenue is likely to decrease because people aren’t spending as much as usual, he said.
The county is monitoring the impacts on expenditures as a result of responding to the crisis, he said. Some departments are spending more but others are also spending less as they carry out less business. The county will continue to monitor the state and federal aid to see what can be made up from that funding.
The county has to adopt the school division’s fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget on time but will have more time to adopt its own budget by June 29 as they gather more information.
The county is currently running a number of different scenarios regarding revenues and expenditures, Schardein said. He anticipates there will be less revenue in the last quarter of the current fiscal year and the first quarter of the fiscal year starting July 1.
In response to that, he has been working with Charla Schubert, finance director, to look at some of the scenarios that could occur and how the county would respond.
“We have also worked hard to make sure all of our staff are tracking and monitoring their time and spending related to this because a lot of that will be reimbursable. … The more we can document it and the more we can get reimbursed, the less we have to make up on our end,” he said. “We have asked staff to limit spending only to essential services and products. We have temporarily put on hold hiring and filling new positions.
“I have worked with Ramona Carter, director of public works, to push out any non-essential capital projects to future years, or some of those projects that were already under work that might have been in the design phase, to stop there and not move forward with construction,” he said.
Schardein has also instructed department heads to look for areas to save money, but added that is always a priority.
Bill Cox, who represents District 4, said he spoke with Jamie Timberlake, commissioner of the revenue, and heard that the county will see about a 90-day lag in sales tax. This means the county won’t see what is happening today until June. He also pointed out that people are still buying food, which may help in sales tax revenue.
Schardein said that the county is aware of the many businesses that have had to close and people who are applying for unemployment, which will all impact the local economy.
He reminded people to check the county’s economic development website, www.Yespowhatan.com, which is a page dedicated to COVID-19 related business resources.
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* The supervisors voted unanimously to approve the personal property tax rates for Calendar Year 2020 with no increase. The personal property, business personal property, and machinery and tools rates were all set at $3.60. The disabled veterans personal property, the volunteer fire and rescue personal property, and the handicapped modified vehicles rates were all set at $0.0001.
* The supervisors voted unanimously to authorize advertising the FY 2021 school budget, which the school board would adopt at their meeting the next night. Schardein pointed out that once a budget has been advertised, the budget cannot exceed that amount, but it can always be adjusted lower before the final adoption.
Chairman David Williams, District 1, agreed that everyone shared the understanding the school budget rate is being advertised but it can be reduced if needed.
Larry Nordvig, District 2, asked that the county make it known where people can access the school budget, which represents more than 50 percent of the county budget, so they can be informed and weigh in if they want.
Nordvig pointed out that he will be looking carefully at the budget and considering where the school division has realized savings in the current fiscal year because of the school closures. Areas he mentioned included savings with fuel, substitute teachers, maintaining sports fields to the same level, activity buses, and less electricity.
When Cox pointed out those are costs for the current budget year, not the ones people will be looking at in next year’s budget, Nordvig said he was mainly looking at how current savings could be used for the FY 2021 budget.
“We are talking about a lot of money, and what is going to happen with the current money, I think, would impact decisions we make for the new fiscal year,” he said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
