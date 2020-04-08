Powhatan supervisors formally adopt state of emergency status, hear update on COVID-19 response

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors officially ratified the declaration of a local emergency and activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan in a meeting that also saw them hearing steps being taken by local public safety officials.
The board held back-to-back emergency and regular meetings on Monday, March 30 in which they officially confirmed the declaration made on March 15 by the county and heard the updates.
Last week’s meeting was the first partially virtual meeting by the board. Chairman David Williams, District 1, Larry Nordvig, District 2, and Mike Byerly, District 3, sat spaced apart in the auditorium of the Village Building. Bill Cox, District 4, Karin Carmack, and interim county administrator Bret Schardein participated remotely. Several speakers participated either remotely or in person, but no members of the public were allowed to attend.
Schardein explained that he and Phil Warner, Powhatan’s fire and rescue chief, issued the local emergency declaration on March 15. The declaration had to be ratified by the board within 45 days. Primarily the local declaration allows the county to loosen up procurement guidelines in case staff needs to acquire items such as personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer, or cleaning services.
So far the county hasn’t had to rely on the declaration for many additional costs, but it is in place if it is needed, Schardein said. It is also a necessary step if the county needs to seek reimbursement for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a resolution prepared when we are ready to lift the emergency ordinance, so we will know when we are ready to do that. Certainly we are not there yet, but we do have that ready as well. We will come back to the board to formally end this local emergency ordinance later,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to confirm the declaration and then voted unanimously to adopt an Emergency Continuity of Operations Ordinance to “provide a method to assure continuity of government in the event of a disaster for a period not to exceed six months.”
This ordinance lasts 60 days unless it is rescinded or readopted by the board. It will allow the board of supervisors and other local boards and commissions to convene by real-time electronic means without a quorum physically present in one location since holding a public gathering of more than 10 people has been deemed unsafe by state and federal officials. Prior to holding these electronic means, the county has to provide a public notice of at least three calendar days in advance on its website, the county bulletin board, and anyone on the distribution list.
If a public hearing is held, public comment may be solicited by electronic means in advance or during the meeting, according to the ordinance. Non-emergency public hearings and action items may be postponed provided the public is aware of how and when to present their views. The ordinance also gives flexibility on meeting deadlines, but Schardein said after the meeting the county still intends to meet regular deadlines everywhere possible.
The board also heard updates from public safety leaders to gather information on steps the county is taking.
Virginia Department of Health
Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District, gave a brief update on the COVID-19 situation. Powhatan is a member of the health district.
The Richmond metro area is seeing more cases as testing is becoming more readily available, he said. VDH staff follows up with those who test positive to try to determine where they were exposed. Many do not know, so the situation is referred to as “community transmission.” Because of that, social distancing is the “blunt tool” being used to slow the spread.
“The idea behind all of this is to keep sick people away from those who are well in order to ultimately protect those who are most vulnerable. These are individuals who are elderly as well as those who have underlying health conditions,” he said.
Without protective measures such as vaccinations or medications, the concern primarily is that the current health care system doesn’t have the capacity and would be quickly overwhelmed if “rates of disease progress without any sort of measures being put into place.”
Regarding testing, he said it is integral to the work health officials do to prevent spread. Testing capacity has been slowly improving as more private labs and institutions start doing testing, but the demand is outstripping resources, whether it be swabs or PPE.
The health district office has a call line for residents of Powhatan to call with questions, 804-318-8207. There is also a line for health care providers at 804-717-6440. These numbers are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 Monday to Friday. After hours and on weekends, call 1-877-275-8343.
Emergency management
Curt Nellis, emergency management coordinator, highlighted the county’s critical lifelines, which are the seven key areas he focuses his attention on to make sure the government is in good shape from an emergency management perspective.
Two areas are in red, which indicates the services are disrupted and there is no plan of action or plausible solution that has been identified. The main areas that fell under this rating are food supplies because of stores experiencing shortages and health because of the worldwide pandemic.
Yellow means the lifeline is impacted, but a solution has been identified and a plan of action is in progress. Safety and security is in the yellow because there is a general fear of the unknown that is causing fear and anxiety within the community; government services are impacted by the limited office hours and staff having to work from home; the emergency operations center is virtually activated; public schools are closed for the remainder of the school year; external internet access is an issue because of limited coverage in rural areas; the need for social media requests has become more frequent to share information; banks are closed except for drive-through operations, and there is a higher demand on hospitals and emergency rooms experiencing a high volume of patients, as well as doctor’s offices and medical supplies.
The emergency operations center has an activated planning group made up of key departments and agencies. Last week, the center asked fire and rescue, the sheriff’s office, and communications to build a staffing plan if there was an impact to their areas of 10 to 25 percent loss of staff. The plans would cover how they would operate, what they would change, and what impact would it have on their ability to provide services.
Outstanding issues and challenges for the county include a lack of PPE for non-public safety department interacting with the public; managing “the message” within the county’s media and social media outlets, and supporting the tele-work and network access IT equipment/software for employees working at home.
The actions the county anticipates doing include providing support to field incident commanders; continuing to develop effect situational awareness and a common operating picture; developing contingency plans for possible impacts to critical and essential staff; being proactive in managing, producing and distributing the public information message; seeking sources of PPE and sanitizing products, and implementing an expense tracking system for use with the public assistance program.
FEMA has already declared a national disaster, and the public assistance program has been activated. But Nellis warned the board it might be a few years before the county is reimbursed on any expenditures because of the overwhelming volume of requests FEMA will receive from localities around the country.
Schardein pointed that the emergency operations plan is not an antiquated document; the board adopted an updated version in January 2020.
Fire and rescue
Warner explained his department is operating mostly business as usual. However, with non-life threatening emergencies, they are responding with transport units only instead of first responders to reduce interaction. Sometimes those responding may be wearing PPE as both a protection for themselves and those they are helping.
He said the county is currently well stocked with PPE and feels comfortable for roughly the next month. The department is continuing to work with suppliers to bring in more PPE and Warner said he feels comfortable they “will be good for the duration.”
He added he has worked with the 911 communications office to make sure those responding to calls have good quality information in case of potential exposure.
Sheriff’s office
Sheriff Brad Nunnally said his office has not seen an uptick in any particular type of crime. His deputies are out patrolling day and night. The deputies are doing well with equipment and new supplies are coming in.
“Men and women that are out there in the field have the equipment they need right now,” he said.
911 public safety communications
Tom Nolan, director of 911 public safety communications, said access has been restricted to the 911 center and it is cleaned multiple times a day.
In case of a need for auxiliary staffing, he has looked at retired deputies and firefighters with 911 experience and they are being trained in how to handle non-emergency calls.
He echoed Warner’s information that his dispatchers are asking COVID-19 related questions, but he stressed this information gathering is not delaying any response. He said call volume overall has been moderate.
County administration
County administration offices are open with reduced operations until further notice. Mostly, it means the offices are closed except by appointment and many staff members are working remotely, Schardein said.
He and staff are staying on top of news ranging from local to the federal level; each week he has two standing calls with all of the county administrators and county managers in the region to compare notes and learn from each other, there is a weekly call with the local planning team made up of key staff. Starting March 30, they are holding a weekly update call that is open to all county staff to talk about changes and updates.
The county is also part of the Central Virginia All-Hazards Incident Management Team, a regional entity that includes Powhatan, Goochland, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and the city of Richmond, to share information on planning efforts.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
