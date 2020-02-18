Powhatan supervisors hold workshops focusing on strategic planning

POWHATAN – The new Powhatan County Board of Supervisors began working last week on its vision for how members want to see the county moving forward in the future.
The five supervisors held a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to meet with Ken Peterson, president of Good Government Ventures LLC, about developing a shared vision, mission statement, and strategic plan. The next two meetings continuing this process will be held at 6 p.m. on March 5 and 24 in the conference room of the Village Building, 3910 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. These meetings are open to the public.
Peterson started the meeting by explaining to the board that he didn’t bring previous examples of the county’s strategic planning documents because he wanted to “come to this meeting unencumbered by previous assumptions or decisions and engage in a brainstorming session with an open mind.”
He pointed out that the board is in the middle of the budget process, in which it is asked to set priorities and allocate scarce financial resources, and “it helps to be able to do that if you’ve got very specific goals and a clear vision for the county as you’re allocating those resources.”
“Too often you get caught up in the day-to-day – putting out brush fires and being in reactionary mode. So, it is good every once in awhile to just pause and see where you are going,” he said.
Peterson also pointed out that while agreeing on everything across the board is “group thinking” and not healthy for a board, the goal still is to help them transition into a “cohesive, high-performing team” and “give birth to a strategic plan that is unique to Powhatan.”
Peterson talked about this first meeting as an opportunity to lay foundations before building actions and starting to develop a strategic plan in the next meeting.
Chairman David Williams, District 1; Larry Nordvig, District 2; Mike Byerly, District 3; Bill Cox, District 4, and Karin Carmack, District 5, all participated in the meeting.
Assessment
Before the county can move forward, there has to be a certain amount of looking around to see the current lay of the land, and that was a big focus at the start of the first meeting.
Roughly the first hour was spent talking about Powhatan the way it is – what makes it unique, current perceptions (negative or positive) that people have about the county. This discussion started with characteristics supervisors think make Powhatan unique, such as its location relative to the metropolitan area while still retaining a more rural flavor; a strong sense of community; dark sky nights; rural spaces; excellent schools, and the important role of the historical Village area.
Peterson also asked about current perceptions of the county, both good and bad. Board members pointed out views that the county is not business friendly; it previously had a dysfunctional board of supervisors; it has growing traffic and congestion issues; it struggles with development pressures; it has a negative reputation for good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and it hasn’t always enforced its own rules to ensure good development.
For the next roughly 45 minutes, the board turned its eye to the future, trying to narrow down where they would like to see the county going and how that translates into the written word when formulating things like their vision statement.
In their general statements about their visions of the future Carmack talked about not wanting to see more large subdivisions or rural developments coming in, while Byerly mentioned not wanting more residential along Anderson Highway, reserving it instead for commercial growth. As he had several times throughout the meeting, Cox placed an emphasis on “dark skies and open spaces.” Williams emphasized the need for good thoroughfare planning. Nordvig emphasized terms like rural community and rural feel. Other items included a having a long-term water supply; maintaining the same quality of service levels regardless of how the county’s population numbers or makeup change; having a compact but expanded Village area; and possibly having a more developed tourism or agribusiness/agritourism strategy.
Mission statement
A broader strategic plan starts with an overarching vision statement for the future, but the county’s mission statement really deals with the role of the local government, Peterson said.
In their discussion about formulating a mission statement, some of the roles the supervisors said they feel they have a responsibility to uphold include: providing quality services; being fiscally responsible; good planning and zoning; accountability to citizens; being efficient and effective; being transparent, and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens.
They also talked about the need to uphold several core values: honesty/integrity, transparency, service-oriented, approachability, accountability, and compassion. When asked about prioritizing these core values, Peterson, who is also a supervisor in Goochland County, said transparency is paramount.
Peterson wrapped up the meeting by developing a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) list.
Some of the strengths of Powhatan that the board highlighted included: strong community, small population, rural, excellent schools, limited government, beautiful views, great location, no BPOL tax, strong heritage, great people, a lovely Village area, good state and local parks, equestrian-friendly, access to two rivers, advanced educational opportunities, and strong outdoor opportunities.
Peterson pointed out that the strengths are the areas where the county is in good shape, so the board might choose to mostly maintain those so it can focus on filling in gaps where it is not as strong.
Some of the weaknesses/challenges the board discussed included: transportation (making sure roads are well maintained with limited resources); the imbalance of the 92-8 residential-to-commercial radio; lack if broadband infrastructure; county debt; needing a water/sewer infrastructure and water supply plan; a limited supply of building spec spaces; lacking an economic development plan, and limited retail stores.
Regarding opportunities, the board talked about Powhatan’s relative attractiveness on Route 60 to businesses over Chesterfield County and the concentration of land ownership along that byway that might lend itself to cohesive growth. The discussion about opportunities created some debate as to the future development that will be most beneficial for the county, especially regarding the issue of wanting commercial versus residential growth. Peterson acknowledged this is a debate every locality struggles with: needing rooftops to attract businesses but then having to increase services to serve the additional residents.
The board wrapped up their first special meeting after about three hours. Peterson said the next meeting on March 5 will focus on the specific goals, objectives, and measurement areas inside strategic planning.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
