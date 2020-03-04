Powhatan supervisors move forward on transportation decisions

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently took steps forward on potential road improvements across the county.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, the supervisors voted unanimously on the five projects the county will submit for the initial round of vetting for SMART Scale, a statewide competitive funding program for transportation projects in Virginia.
Later in the same meeting, the board voted unanimously to amend the Secondary Six-Year Plan for fiscal years (FY) 2020 through 2025 in Powhatan County to add trench widening along segments of Route 711 sometime this year. The wider roads are meant to improve public safety on more dangerous parts.
With the SMART Scale program, transportation projects are scored based on an objective process that is transparent to the public and allows decision‐makers to be held accountable to taxpayers, said Bret Schardein, interim county administrator. Once projects are scored and prioritized, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) has the best information possible to select the right projects for funding. Application rounds open every two years, and Powhatan County has recently been preparing its submissions for the fourth round of SMART Scale.
The board heard an update on the proposed road improvement projects at its last meeting, and the county held a public open house on Feb. 3 to gather additional input from residents.
Based on all of that information, Schardein recommended five projects for pre-screening by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), which will analyze them to determine their eligibility over the spring and summer, Schardein said. Once the county receives confirmation that the projects are eligible, staff will submit the full applications for the top four projects prior to the Aug. 3 deadline.
The five projects the county will submit are:
* Carter Gallier extension Phase 2 – To complete the work started with Carter Gallier extension currently underway, to connect South Creek with Luck Stone and Page roads, creating a parallel network to Route 60. This project was submitted last round, and while its benefit score was relatively good, the high cost of the project brought down the score and it was not selected for funding. As each round is different, staff believes this application is worth re-visiting this round. Projected cost: $7,641,557.
* Stavemill Road and Route 60 - Originally proposed in the 2016 Route 60 study, this project would install a second westbound left turn lane; add an overlap phase for the northbound right turn lane; restrict westbound U-turns; and modify the traffic signal to facilitate the above improvements. Projected cost: $1,054,000.
* Red Lane Road and Route 60 - Proposed in the draft Route 60 Corridor Preservation Study, this would construct a continuous green T (CGT) intersection, consisting of a protected acceleration lane for traffic turning from Red Lane, heading east on 60. This would allow the eastbound traffic on 60 to pass through the intersection continuously, without the need for a red light in that direction. Projected cost: $1 to $2 million.
* Route 60/ Route 13/Academy Road – This proposal, which was identified as a potential project in a 2019 study conducted by VDOT, recommends constructing an RCUT at the intersection of State Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) and U.S. Route 60 (Anderson Highway). Additionally, this proposal also includes the addition of turn lanes at State Route 604 (Academy Road) and U.S. Route 60. Projected cost: $1.7 million.
* Village sidewalks – This proposal would involve constructing sidewalks and associated crosswalks along one side of Old Buckingham Road between Powhatan Middle School and Mann Road, which is approximately 0.7 miles. The proposed sidewalks would connect to existing sidewalks in the Courthouse Village, as well as an existing sidewalk along Mann Road. The proposed sidewalks would connect Powhatan Middle School and Powhatan Elementary School to Fighting Creek Park, Powhatan County Public Library, Powhatan YMCA, and other destinations in the Village. Projected cost: $1.9 million.
Schardein added that, assuming all five projects pass through pre-screening, staff recommends submitting the following four projects for final submittal: Carter Gallier, Stavemill, Red Lane, and Academy/13.
The board did not have any discussion before they voted unanimously to move ahead in submitting these five projects for pre-screening.
711 trench widening
The Code of Virginia requires that the board of supervisors, jointly with VDOT, prepare a six-year plan identifying improvements that are anticipated to be made to the secondary road system in the county. The recommended secondary system six-year improvement plan and FY 2020 Construction Priority List has been developed by VDOT and county staff based on projected state revenues.
Schardein laid out a proposal by Kyle Bates, VDOT resident engineer, to use the limited funds the county currently has for six-year plan projects – about $180,000 – on a trench widening project on certain parts of Route 711. Where possible, the existing road could be widened by as much 1 to 2 feet or more, depending on the section.
Working with VDOT staff, the county identified five sections of Route 11 where trench widening could be especially helpful to safety along the winding road. The five sections, which add up to about 1 mile total of work, include more busy areas to the east; sections around curves, and places where accident data demonstrates there is a higher risk.
Bates pointed out that in some sections, work would only be possible on one side of the road.
Chairman David Williams, who represents District 1, said Bates presented this idea to the previous board as a way to improve public safety.
“All of us that travel 711/Huguenot Trail, we know it has been unsafe for years. We also know that with the situation in Richmond with the General Assembly, we are not going to get money any time soon for the major improvements that we would like to do for public safety on our roads in Powhatan County,” Williams said. “So, this was a way of cobbling our limited resources together to affect public safety on this particular road, which again, is carrying more traffic than it was probably ever intended to do. We are excited about this.”
One of the advantages of the board making the trench widening a priority is that Route 711 is scheduled for resurfacing this summer between Route 228 and Three Bridge Road, Bates said. Where normally with trench widening, people would see a distinct difference between the existing road and where it was widened, the overlay will make it seamless.
“We are going to put the striping back exactly where it is now. We don’t want to push the striping out to the edge of the roads if there are edge lines. People are just going to drive further out toward the edge of the road if you do that, so I would like to leave the shoulder where it is,” he said.
No one spoke during the public hearing on the resolution, and the board voted unanimously to change the six-year plan.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
