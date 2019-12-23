Taking on the Hanover Hawks Holiday Swim Invitational - which featured a great deal of elite year-round swimmers - Powhatan High School’s Maura Campbell, Bailey Kantanen, Summer Kantanen, Cole Malkerson and Mia Wilson delivered a stellar showing this past Saturday at SwimRVA.
In each individual event, the swimmers placed higher than they were seeded. Powhatan had six best times out of eight swims, and Malkerson, a freshman, lowered both of his team records in the 100 freestyle (53.86) and the 100 backstroke. He also made the finals in the 100 back with an 18th place time of 1:00.11, but had to scratch because of a family obligation that night. Malkerson improved on seed times of 55.83 in the 100 free and 1:02.53 in the 100 back.
Wilson, a sophomore, swam a 2:19.59 in the girls’ 200 yard free, and a 1:01.81 in the girls’ 100 yard free. She improved on her seed times both in the 200 free (2:23.84) and in the 100 free (1:02.55).
Bailey, a senior, swam a 2:28.67 in the girls’ 200 free and a 1:18.58 in the girls’ 100 back. Her 200 free swim was an improvement on her seed time of 2:31.19.
Summer, a sophomore, swam a 28.24 in the girls’ 50 yard free and a 1:13.01 in the girls’ 100 back. She made gains on her seed times of 28.37 in the 50 free and 1:13.26 in the 100 back.
Campbell stepped up for the team and replaced Sydney Hubbard, who could not attend the meet, in two relays. Summer, Campbell, Wilson and Bailey swam a 2:21.46 in the girls 200 yard medley relay and a 2:00.62 in the girls’ 200 yard freestyle relay.
