RICHMOND - Powhatan’s swimmers rounded out the 2019-20 season by competing in this past weekend’s Class 4, Region B championships at SwimRVA.
Cole Malkerson was the team’s top individual finisher with eighth places both in the boys 100-yard freestyle (53.15) and in the 100 backstroke (1:00.50).
Summer Kantanen and Mia Wilson swam their way to best times and scored in both of their individual events. Wilson took 11th in the girls 50 free in 26.76 and 10th in the 100 free in 58.44. Kantanen took 16th in the girls 100 free in 1:01.41 and 13th in the 100 back in 1:09.69.
Also scoring for Powhatan was Margaret Compton, who swam 13th in the girls 200 individual medley in 3:04.23.
All three girls relay teams placed eighth in their respective events. Wilson, Summer Kantanen, Emily Matthews and Maura Campbell swam the 200 medley relay in 2:10.20, Matthews, Wilson, Bailey Kantanen and Summer swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.54 and Matthews, Bailey, Abigail Johnson and Payton George swam the 400 free relay in 4:46.93.
