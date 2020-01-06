Ten swimmers from Powhatan competed in the Jan. 4 Bruins Invitational, hosted by Blacksburg High School, and freshman Cole Malkerson and sophomore Mia Wilson each qualified for two individual finals while freshman Summer Kantanen and senior Emily Matthews each made one.
Malkerson once more lowered his team records in the boys’ 100 yard freestyle (53.02) and 100 backstroke (59.16), and he did so while recording a pair of 9th-place finishes in both finals.
Wilson placed 11th in the girls’ 100 freestyle on a 1:01.93 and dropped 83 hundredths of a second in the 200 individual medley as she swam a 2:40.16 for a 14th-place finish.
Matthews placed 15th in the finals of the girls’ 100 breaststroke on a 1:27.06; she also dropped a little over a second off of her time in the 100 freestyle with a swim of 1:06.17 in the preliminaries.
Kantanen placed 16th in the finals of the girls’ 50 freestyle on a 28.36 and also swam a 1:13.90 in the preliminaries of the 100 backstroke.
Powhatan’s girls relay team of Wilson, Summer and Bailey Kantanen and Emily Matthews qualified for the finals in the 200 freestyle relay and dropped nearly two seconds to place 10th on a 1:54.62. Additionally, the four girls qualified for the finals in the 200 medley relay on a new low time of 2:13.56, then placed 7th in the finals on a 2:21.31.
Also in the preliminaries: Russell Holland dropped 3 seconds in the boys 100 freestyle (1:08.14) and 0.55 seconds in the 50 free (29.90); Margaret Compton dropped a little over 2 seconds in the girls’ 200 freestyle (2:52.85) and swam a 1:40.69 in the girls’ 100 breaststroke; Reese Smith dropped a little over a second and a quarter in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:29.54) and swam a 2:56.93 in the 200 freestyle; Bailey Kantanen dropped 7 tenths of a second in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:19.35) and swam a 2:36.18 in the 200 freestyle; Maura Campbell dropped 15 hundredths of a second in the girls’ 50 freestyle (33.24) and swam a 1:17.31 in the 100 freestyle; Sophia Edwards swam times of 1:22.21 and 3:02.73 in the girls’ 100 and 200 freestyles, respectively; and the girls’ relay team of Campbell, Compton, Edwards and Smith swam times of 2:39.27 and 2:22.07 in the 200 medley relay and in the 200 freestyle relay, respectively.
Powhatan next hosts Goochland and Orange County in a swim meet at Goochland YMCA on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
