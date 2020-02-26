Powhatan teenager serves as a page for House of Delegates

POWHATAN – Sitting on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates has been eye-opening for 14-year-old Caleb Shust.
The Powhatan Middle School eighth-grader has spent the last seven weeks seeing the workings of state government from the inside out as he participated in the House of Delegates Page Program.
Since Jan. 8, Caleb’s weekdays have been filled with assisting delegates, their legislative staff, and the House Clerk’s staff in the daily duties required for the successful operation of the House of Delegates during the session.
When he applied to become a page, Caleb said he was expecting to work for an individual delegate helping do office work. The reality has been much more varied, as he and other 13- and 14-year-olds from across the Commonwealth do eight-day rotations alternating between assisting on the House floor and performing errands throughout the Capitol complex.
“We have delivered different papers from one office to another. We have gone and pulled bills for them that they need for the session that day. Other pages have gone and helped fold letters for delegates. Sometimes you will take stuff from their office over to the floor to give it to them if they are in session,” he said.
When Caleb is working on the House floor, he sits with other pages listening to the debates until one of the delegates pushes a button calling for a page’s assistance.
“Usually they need something from their office or to go get lunch from downstairs,” he said.
While the work keeps him busy, Caleb said he has had plenty of time to observe and absorb the discussions going on between House of Delegates members. Abortion and gun laws have been especially hot topics.
For Caleb, who admits he didn’t know much about the General Assembly before he became a page, seeing some of the inner workings of the legislative process has had both its positives and negatives.
“The way they talk to each other – a lot of times they are kind of ugly to each other about different views on things. It hasn’t really impacted my experience much. It has probably impacted the way I think about the government now,” he said. “I would say it has probably changed the way I think about our government and how it is run and the different ways that people thing about certain ideas or things that are going on in the real world.”
Caleb has come a long way in the weeks since he began this endeavor, his dad Chris Shust said.
Caleb’s grandmother, Shelia Bradley, had worked for Del. James Edmunds II, R-60 for years before she retired, and she recommended he look into the page program. He liked what he saw – it was a new experience that would let him meet people from across Virginia. It also meant he wouldn’t have to go to school for several weeks, although he did have to make arrangements to complete his coursework.
So, he filled out the application last fall, completed an essay about why he wanted to be a page, and got an endorsement letter from his House of Delegates member, Del. Lee Ware, R-65. And he was thrilled when he was accepted to the program.
Chris Shust said he and his wife, Shelley, were surprised when Caleb told them he wanted to tackle the new experience, but they were open to it because he is a good student and could handle the responsibility.
“We thought it would be good for him to get into a different environment for awhile – really get out of the routine of living in Powhatan. We are sheltered in a lot of way. I mean our kids are very sheltered. It is a very comfortable routine for them and I don’t think they get exposed to the reality of what life can really be like living in different circumstances,” Shust said.
Caleb stays with the other pages at a hotel downtown during the week and comes home on Friday afternoons for the weekend. Not long into the start of the program, Shust said he could definitely see a change in the way his son talked.
“He actually has fun updating us on the events of the week when he gets home. We get to hear about the conversations that don’t make the news very often. We get to hear about what goes on behind the scenes. … It has been interesting to hear him talk about political issues and to be willing to share those opinions about the issues when he talks about them. I think it really is helping him to form opinions where he didn’t have them before. Or if he had them, he didn’t share them,” Shust said.
Shust and his wife are hoping their son gains a broader sense of what politics is really about, but they also appreciate that he is living and working alongside young people from all across the state who bring different perspectives and life experiences.
Caleb said he feels like he has gotten to know his fellow pages pretty well because of how much time they spend together. In addition to their work day – the pages have 36-hour work weeks – they have a mandatory two-hour study hall Mondays through Thursdays, meals, and down time they can spend as they like.
“I have made friends with a bunch of them. It is different because a lot of them live far away from the city. It is nice to talk to them about how they like the city and what they think about it,” he said.
Caleb added he has really enjoyed the experience and is already thinking about applying to be a Head Page next year to mentor new pages.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
