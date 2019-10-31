ASHLAND – Powhatan Volleyball on Oct. 30 took a tough loss in its regular season finale, going up two sets before Patrick Henry, playing on its senior night, rumbled past the visiting Indians to win it in five sets (19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10).
For Powhatan, Natalie Mueller made 13 kills and 9 digs, Sierra Ellison double-doubled with 17 digs and 13 kills and added 3 aces and an assist, Star Bryant made 10 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks, Bryson Amorese made 36 assists and 8 digs and Kendal McMullin had 6 digs.
“I knew they weren’t playing to their potential the first two sets,” Powhatan Volleyball head coach Cindy Bryant said of Patrick Henry while adding: “We had some crucial defensive errors with people not adjusting to where attackers were hitting and…first ball, good job, second ball, hitter tendency, third ball, my fault, is how I coach our girls about defense, so when we see a player do something...twice, we have to make an adjustment. We didn’t do that so well…it’s a tough loss.”
It was a tough bookend to an otherwise brilliant regular season for the Indians (15-3). For postseason play, the setback ensured that Powhatan enters the Region 4B tournament seeded second behind Monacan.
“We’ve got some huge things to look at,” Coach Bryant said before speaking to her team hitting the practice court hard in hopes that they “can fix some things and get some players in some better rhythms than they’re in right now.”
Sophomores Kendal McMullin and Allie Dulio were among the players to step up for Powhatan on Wednesday.
“Her voice is totally empowering to our court, too, I always point that out,” Coach Bryant said of McMullin. “Kendal and Allie both…they’re just doing a tremendous job, and I’m super excited about…watching them buy-in to my culture and where I’m trying to go, because they do. They buy-in and they follow me with what I’m trying to do…it definitely makes them great players for their age, so we’re excited.”
Patrick Henry, who made key defensive adjustments after the first two sets, saw 10 players combine for a stonewalling 72 digs on Wednesday. Alexis McNair double-doubled with 20 kills and 11 digs and added a block, Sarah Nadlicki double-doubled with 12 kills and 11 digs and served two aces and Claire Williamson racked up 43 assists and showcased her versatility with 8 digs, 3 kills and an ace.
Powhatan will be at home next Wednesday for its first game of the Region 4B tournament.
“The potential is in there,” Coach Bryant said.
