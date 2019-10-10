NORTH CHESTERFIELD - Powhatan's winning streak in the regular season was capped at 11 matches on Oct. 10 as a surging Monacan Chiefs unit, coming off a 5-set win over James River on Oct. 8, played 5 more sets to get past the Indians 3-2 (14-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 9-15).
"Just couldn’t find a consistent rhythm tonight...some great long rallies, but way too many unforced errors on our part that, in the end, allowed Monacan to come out on top," said Powhatan head volleyball coach Cindy Bryant. "I’ve been sensing that we were getting 'comfortable' in winning and that some of our work ethic was starting to wane.
"Loss is a great teacher, so we will learn from it and come out stronger next week," Coach Bryant said.
Natalie Mueller landed 4 aces in the loss and also double-doubled with 12 kills and 12 digs while adding 3 blocks. Star Bryant led the team with 13 kills and added an assist, 4 digs and 4 blocks. Kenzie Urbine had an ace, 9 kills, 4 assists and 11 digs. Bryson Amorese made a kill, 35 assists and 9 digs.
Coach Bryant also pointed to the notable play of sophomore Kendal McMullin in right back defense on Thursday night.
"She has a strong team voice, and we’ve been trying to figure out where we can get her out there using that voice to help in our defensive scheme," Coach Bryant said of McMullin. "She had a couple huge sideline digs."
Powhatan's next two matches are at home. Next Wednesday, Oct. 16 against James River will be Powhatan's Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness. Thursday, Oct. 17 against Clover Hill will be Powhatan's Senior Night. Both matches are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
