POWHATAN – Powhatan Volleyball’s incendiary run continues as its regular-season win streak grew to 9 games following a sweep of Dominion District opponent L.C. Bird (25-7, 25-14, 25-6) on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Kara Huber landed 6 service aces, Natalie Mueller delivered 10 kills and 4 digs and McKenzie Urbine rolled out yet another versatile statline of 9 kills, 3 digs and 2 aces. Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant noted that everyone picked up a lot of playing time on Thursday, and the team ran a 6-2 throughout the contest.
Powhatan’s win over Bird on the road in straight sets followed a dominant 3-0 victory at home over Huguenot (25-2, 25-3, 25-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 24. In that match, Huber and McKenzie Goacher each delivered 9 aces, while Urbine landed 8 aces. That was another game in which everyone who was active was able to pick up key reps on the court, including in positions where the players don’t typically play.
Powhatan’s focus now shifts to a big stretch of games ahead, including a rematch with Midlothian - the only team so far to defeat the Indians in the regular season - on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at Powhatan High School.
While it wasn’t a regular season match, the Indians did beat Midlothian 2-0 during the late-August Virginia Volleyball Showcase at Richmond Volleyball Club after their initial 3-0 regular-season loss to the Trojans. In that invitational victory, the Indians made the switch to the 5-1 formation, which has since become a key part of Powhatan’s strategy when facing teams that include Cosby and Region 4B opponent Monacan.
After the Trojans, the Indians will go against the Cosby Titans once more, this time on the road on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. And then, after they host George Wythe at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Indians will rematch a tough Monacan Chiefs unit on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Coach Bryant spoke to the Indians’ focus on speeding up their tempo of play as they prepare for this coming week’s opponents. Powhatan Volleyball also looks to have everyone back and healthy for this upcoming stretch, including DePaul commit and powerhouse outside hitter Sierra Ellison, who was out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.