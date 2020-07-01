POWHATAN – An incendiary Facebook post about a Powhatan woman claiming she was assaulted Tuesday evening by a black man and black woman was debunked the next morning when authorities charged her with fabricating the incident.
At about 6 p.m. on June 30, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Gladys Townsend, 63, of Powhatan saying that she had been assaulted by a black female and black male on Ridge Road. Further investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that the assault did not occur, according to Jeffery S. Searfoss, chief deputy.
The sheriff’s office charged Townsend on July 1 with filing a false police report after she confessed to fabricating the assault, Searfoss said. This matter remains under further investigation and no further comment will be made at this time, he added.
In the hours after the incident was reported on June 30, an incendiary Facebook post began to circulate about the alleged assault offering a $1,000 reward for their capture. The post, which was shared hundreds of times, garnered a great deal of attention and anger in the community and elsewhere.
