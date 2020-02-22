LEESBURG – Powhatan’s young, senior-less wrestling team will be able to take the experience it gleaned from the triumphs and heartbreaks of this weekend’s state tournament and use it as fuel for next season.
The Indians on Saturday earned four top-six placements, with Sean Hall, wrestling at 126-pounds, coming the closest to an individual state title.
The junior took second in the weight class with a loss by pin to Fauquier’s D.J. Richards, but Hall, who won championships this year in the Lee-Davis Holiday Classic, the Big Blue Invitational, Powhatan High School’s Arrowhead Invitational and the Class 4, Region B tournament, forged a memorable path to his final as he pinned six of his seven postseason opponents.
In states, Hall pinned Salem’s Haden Smith in 51 seconds in the first round, Loudoun County’s Luke Roberts in 3:18 in the quarterfinals and Orange County’s Blake Wilson in 1:30 in the semifinals.
Hall now has three podium finishes – second as a freshman and third as a sophomore – in his first three seasons. He’s just missing one type of state podium finish – first – and his mission to attain that finish will resume with his senior season.
Hayden Fitzsimmons (182 pounds) won a come-from-behind consolation semifinals match, 3-2 over Dinwiddie’s Jovante Hobbs with the help of a late-match takedown to advance to the third place match. He would finish fourth as Hanover’s Elijah Hunter denied him the win in a 5-1 decision to take third. Fitzsimmons added wins by decision in the consolation bracket over E.C. Glass’s Cohl Stegall (6-1), John Handley’s Kingsley Menifee (5-3) and Jamestown’s Kenneth James (6-5).
Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) took fifth and earned wins in the consolation bracket over Hampton’s Joshua Mendoza (10-2 major decision), Churchland’s Roy Coppedge (3-0 decision) and Dominion’s Marvin Padilla (pin in 3:40). He won the fifth-place match by forfeit over Jamestown’s Drew Wilder.
Gavin Timmons (132) placed sixth with wins in the consolation bracket over Jefferson Forest’s Ian Evans (pin in 4:09), Smithfield’s Mason Parker (forfeit) and Dominion’s Logan Jones (pin in 3:24).
Also competing for Powhatan in states were Region 4B champion A.J. Gaskins (152), Linwood Hill (195), Dylan Coward (106) and Micah Holt (220). Gaskins pinned his first-round opponent, Warwick’s Aiden Adair, in 1:39, and Hill defeated Loudoun Valley’s Jack Shuford 14-8 in the first round before pinning Jamestown’s Jared Russett in 4:07 in the second round of the consolation bracket.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.