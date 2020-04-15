After breaking school records in four different track events and taking second place in the boys 300-meter dash at this year’s Class 4 indoor track and field state championships, Powhatan High School student-athlete Anthony Greenhow added Times-Dispatch All-Metro team honors to what has quickly become a standout high school career.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment. It’s exciting. It definitely shows that hard work pays off,” said Greenhow, who will be a senior next year. “This is not the end of my journey. Hopefully I can accomplish more and bigger achievements in the rest of my track and field career.”
Greenhow ranked first in the All-Metro Boys rankings for the 300 with his school-record time of 34.2 seconds, which he ran in this year’s Class 4 state finals. He also ranked fifth in the 55 with a school-record and Region 4B championship-winning time of 6.47, which was also a regional meet record.
Greenhow became the second fastest runner in the Class 4 300 dash, as both he and state event winner, Courtland High School’s Matthew Spicer (34.1), beat the previous meet record that was set in 2018 by E.C. Glass’ Emmanual Walker (34.95).
“I was working to get first (in the 300 at states) after my false start in the 55, but I wasn’t disappointed that I got second,” Greenhow said. “It was a great time and it was a great race and I was happy with my result.”
According to MileStat, Greenhow ended his junior season ranked no. 3 in the United States in the 300 for juniors.
He also holds school records in both the 100 (10.76) and 200 (21.99). He’s broken his own school records multiple times.
He was going after the school record in the 400 this year, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down all Virginia high school athletics through the spring.
After he transferred to Powhatan High School from Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, Greenhow, who first began running track with AAU in eighth grade, started competing for Powhatan around his sophomore year. Greenhow that year placed fourth in the 2018-19 indoor state 55 dash (6.58), third in the outdoor state 100 (11.13) and fourth in the outdoor state 200 (22.25).
He credits the strides, progress and steady podium climbs he’s made over the past three seasons to working hard and doing something every day.
“The days I don’t work out . . . it’s sit-ups . . . pull-ups, pushups,” he said. “I try to run, do anything. If I can’t get to the track because it’s raining or something, I go home and do something.”
Assistant track and field coach Keilah Tyson, who still holds the state meet records in both the girls 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.53) across all divisions according to the VHSL record book, is one of the reasons why Greenhow has done so well in track and field so far.
“I hope she’s there for the rest of my career,” he said.
His dad has been there for him since Day 1. Greenhow’s other trainer, Shane Sykes, has helped him with his running form and speed, and Greenhow’s brother, Chris Royster, who runs for the USA team, has also contributed to his success to date.
Greenhow had set his sights on running a time faster than 10.6 in the 100, winning both the 100 and 200 state events this June and qualifying for nationals. But his goals for states will now have to wait until his senior seasons due to the pandemic.
“The only thing I can do is just train through it and hopefully be able to run AAU meets during the summer,” Greenhow said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, but I was excited for this outdoor season.”
Not having that outdoor season this spring has made him even hungrier for success in his senior year, as he’s striving to work harder and “hopefully just dominate.”
