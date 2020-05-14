POWHATAN – Normally at this time, a college coach would be able to come out, watch a high school game and scout players as part of the recruitment process.
But times aren’t normal. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no games to attend, making the process trickier.
It did not deter Emily Stephenson.
The Powhatan High School senior started emailing the women’s lacrosse coach at Virginia Wesleyan University, and she got her high school coaches to also talk to her. She sent her articles, videos and highlights, and then they got to talking.
Stephenson made her commitment last Tuesday.
Virginia Wesleyan is a Division III school, and that’s really important for Stephenson, because, that way, she’ll be able to balance athletics with academics and a social life there.
She plans to major in biology and minor in marine sciences.
“That’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, ever since I was younger, and it’s really cool that Virginia Wesleyan can offer me that as well as lacrosse,” Stephenson said of the Hampton Roads-based school, which is also near the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach. “Ever since I was a kid I just was very interested in the ocean and just the way things work.”
Stephenson grew up playing sports – she started playing soccer when she was around 4 years old, and she began playing as a goalkeeper in sixth grade.
“I’ve had a really long experience with being a goalkeeper, and so I think that really helps with my lacrosse skills,” Stephenson said.
Powhatan has also had goalie coaches come in and work with the players throughout the years, and to Stephenson, that has helped tremendously.
She’ll continue to play in goal in college.
“It’s a totally different game when you’re watching it as a goalkeeper,” Stephenson said. “They say that you have the eyes of the field, being in the net like that, and you really do. You see everything that happens on the field. It’s really interesting.”
Communication is key for the goalie, she said.
“You have to be able to talk to your teammates about if there’s something wrong on or off the field, and you have to be able to have that connection with them as well,” Stephenson said. “You can’t be afraid to say if they were doing something wrong or if you were doing something wrong. You’ve got to work together, and I think we’ve done really well with that [on the Powhatan lacrosse team] these past couple years. We’ve been a really well-connected team.”
It’s a role she’s not only held in soccer and lacrosse, but in field hockey as well.
She said that her field hockey coaches “are so amazing – they’re so helpful.” It was Caryn Rehme, Powhatan field hockey’s assistant coach, who encouraged her to give lacrosse a try during her freshman year. Stephenson had not played lacrosse before then.
“I just went in one day and went to tryouts, and they were like, ‘Yep, you’re on the team,” Stephenson said with a chuckle.
She shined in goal her junior season as she helped her Powhatan lacrosse team achieve its best season to date, with a school-record nine wins against six losses and the program’s first regional playoff victory.
“It’s crazy,” she said of being part of that banner season. “It makes me feels so happy just to see…where [the program] started and where it is now. There’s so many new kids coming out to play, and it’s awesome. It’s so cool that they’re getting encouraged to come out and try the sport.”
For Stephenson, being in goal for lacrosse is “something else.”
“It is such a fast-paced game – and just quick movement. You have to be focused on the ball at all times and know where your defense is and where everyone is,” Stephenson said. “It really gets my adrenaline going, and I love that feeling of just being on my toes and excited and just ready.”
Stephenson said that her lacrosse coaches, head coach Laura Camp and assistant coach Angie VanBuskirk, have helped her tremendously throughout the years.
“When I started as a freshman, Coach Camp was just the assistant coach for lacrosse, but even then she was always just helping me and just trying to help me learn new skills in goal,” Stephenson said. “As the seasons went by, they just really helped me and put pressure on me in a good way and just really encouraged me as well.”
It was heartbreaking for Stephenson when she found out she and her teammates would not be able to play this spring for her senior year due to the pandemic.
But she stayed in communication with her team, and practicing with the wall rebounder outside for lacrosse helped.
She also lives down a mile-and-a-half-long gravel driveway, so, twice a week, she’ll go on a run in addition to getting in some cardio and working on her skills with the rebounder.
“It really has taught me not to take things for granted,” Stephenson said of the pandemic. “One minute you’re in school and you’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I was at home right now,’ but then you’re forced to stay home, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I really wish I was at school right now!’
“I just really learned – taking away from this – is not to take anything for granted and just spend as much time with the people you love when you can.”
