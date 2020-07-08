Powhatan High School rising senior Anthony Greenhow delivered a blistering run in the 100-meter dash today at Powhatan High School's track, clocking in at 10.49 to best his school-record time of 10.76 from last year's outdoor track and field season. His time was .03 of a second quicker than the fastest state title-winning time in last year's Virginia High School League outdoor track and field championships, recorded by Surry County's Kahorie Batten (10.52) in Class 1.

Greenhow, who achieved All-Metro honors this past winter in indoor track and field's 300 and 55 dash events, is running the 200 today at Powhatan High School at 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email