Powhatan High School rising senior Anthony Greenhow delivered a blistering run in the 100-meter dash today at Powhatan High School's track, clocking in at 10.49 to best his school-record time of 10.76 from last year's outdoor track and field season. His time was .03 of a second quicker than the fastest state title-winning time in last year's Virginia High School League outdoor track and field championships, recorded by Surry County's Kahorie Batten (10.52) in Class 1.
Greenhow, who achieved All-Metro honors this past winter in indoor track and field's 300 and 55 dash events, is running the 200 today at Powhatan High School at 1:30 p.m.
