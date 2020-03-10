Powhatan’s boys lacrosse players have been playing together for more than three years, and the continuity, confidence and camaraderie they’ve built up with one another have all been visible to their head coach Joe Niles. He wants to see his team be “fast, physical and aggressive,” and that’s what he saw out of his guys in Friday’s home scrimmage versus Benedictine.
The Indians are coming off of their first winning season (10-5) in four years as a member of the Virginia High School League, and they’re stacked with talented returners.
That group includes: four-year starter and senior Ethan Niles (attack, Alvernia University commit), who leads the team in overall points (goals and assists) and holds the team assists record; four-year players and three-year starters Robbie Williams – who should be a key offensive player and scorer for his team – and Spencer Moran – “the heartbeat of our defense” according to Niles; four-year players Jacob Leynes – who’s expected to take on a key defensive role on the team this year – and Hayden Bradbury – “the ‘brains’ of the defense,” Niles said; sophomore goalie Connor Jeffs; face-off specialists and three-year players Chase Mahaney and Ryland Davis; Brandon Palmore; and Hayden Somerville, who showed his toughness in Friday’s scrimmage when he took a big hit late in the game, but didn’t lose possession, didn’t break his rhythm and slung the ball into the net for the goal.
According to Niles, the guys “really have bonded together” and are “a really super tight group.”
“It’s exciting,” he said. “You don’t see that all the time, and these guys really are – they’re a band of brothers. They’re in it to win it, and they work super hard together.”
Newcomers include freshman goalie Jaden Cabaniss, junior midfielder Andrew Bastiansen and sophomore long stick midfielder Dante Evans.
The boys lacrosse scene in the Dominion District should provide the Indians with stiff competition, but they’re also coming out of a highly talented Jefferson District, where student-athletes on those teams have been playing lacrosse for a long time. Niles said they did start making gains on those teams, and they’re excited to be where they are now in the new district.
“Looking forward to playing Midlo; they’re a monster,” Niles said. “James River’s a monster. Cosby’s a monster, so we’re the tiny guys, we’re the little fish swimming with a bunch of sharks. But I think we’ll do okay. We’ve got our own brand of lacrosse here. These kids are bulldogs – they never give up, they play as hard as they can, they’re going to give you the full 60 minutes of lacrosse.”
For Niles and his varsity team, a successful season would be to reach the state tournament and win a couple of games.
“But just seeing these boys grow as lacrosse players, become good young men and that sort of thing and be productive outside and off the lacrosse field…in the classroom, that’s the most important thing for us,” Niles said. “If we can see that happen, that’s great. That’s a good, successful season for us.”
Powhatan opens the season on Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at home versus Clover Hill, and will then host Class 4 opponent Patrick Henry on Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
