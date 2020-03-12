POWHATAN – Last year’s core of newcomers stepped up to help Powhatan’s varsity softball team deliver a 15-6 season and reach the Class 4, Region B semifinals after losing seven starters from the 2018 state runner-up team.
This year, the Indians return all but three starters (Class of 2019’s Briana Hensley, Lindsey Elam and Gabby Moore) and will feature several juniors who contributed to last season’s successes.
Four seniors – middle infielder Maddy Hayden, first base Rileigh De Weese, pitcher/outfielder Madeline Peloke and outfielder Kota Lewis – return to lead the team. Returning juniors include infielder/catcher Kayla Davis, pitcher/outfielder Sarah English, catcher Emmalee Lawson, outfielder Jillian Ratliff, infielder/pitcher Ellie Barton and infielder Bella Lhuillier. Returning sophomores include infielder Joy Johnson and outfielder Savannah Johnson.
New players coming up from the JV team include juniors Autumn McMillen, Courtney Osterman, sophomore Carsen Hogston and freshman Taylor Fitzsimmons.
Pitching will be more experienced this year. Peloke, who missed most of last year due to surgery, will join the arms of English and Barton – both of whom handled most of the pitching last year – to give the Indians greater depth in the circle.
Defensively, Powhatan has the potential to be strong with much of the infield returning. The outfield remains a question mark as Ratliff is the only returning starter in the outfield.
Head coach Marie Crump said they are still trying different players in different positions, but fortunately, she said, they have a lot of versatility on this team. Crump noted how, right now, they are working hard on their fundamentals and trying to improve their communication.
“Hopefully our scrimmages will give us the opportunity to see where we are and what area we need to improve on,” she said.
Offensively, Crump would like to see her team be stronger throughout the lineup. De Weese, Davis and English – all of whom provided a lot of power and contact for extra-base hits and RBIs last season – will return. The coaches are also seeing some good things offensively from several of the other players.
“I think we are capable of being an exciting offensive team,” Crump said. “The key will be our ability to embrace the concept that ‘good swings produce good hits.’ We are working hard to ‘see the pitch’ and make good swings.”
For Crump and the team, the prospect of shifting to the Dominion District is exciting. It’s a strong softball district, and the teams from that group, along with non-district powerhouses Hanover, Patrick Henry and Goochland, will make for a very competitive schedule.
“Every game will be a battle, but hopefully that will make us stronger as the season progresses,” Crump said. “This team is working very hard – and I don’t think anyone will ‘outwork’ this group.
“Our goal is to improve each day and see how good we can become.”
