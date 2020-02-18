A few years before she died, my maternal grandmother developed neuropathy as a side effect of treatment she underwent for breast cancer. For a full year, the condition affected her hands and feet to such a point that she couldn’t really feel things.
One of the most devastating impacts this had on her daily life was that, at my mother’s insistence, Nana had to give up driving after almost being in a few car accidents.
This was a devastating blow to Nana (Betty to everyone else), who was an independent woman and a former nurse who didn’t like being housebound. She wouldn’t have taken a taxi and this was long before services like Lyft or Uber were a thing. Instead, she had to rely on friends or family members when she wanted to go somewhere.
Luckily, she did have a good number of both, so she wasn’t sitting home alone all the time. But for someone who was used to making her own decisions and going where she wanted when she wanted, this was a blow to her sense of independence and a depressing time in her life.
I was reminded of Nana’s situation again when I was working on the community calendar for this week’s paper. In the Ongoing section, we have calendar entries for Ride Assist Services, a community agency that advocates for the majority of seniors who desire to remain in their home and enjoy their community by providing transportation for those unable to drive themselves.
Jayne Lloyd, transportation coordinator for the program, reached out to me earlier this year to help promote the new service. She was looking for both volunteer drivers and Powhatan County seniors who are 60-plus, ambulatory, and able to live independently but need transportation for basic needs.
These could be trips as simple as going to doctor appointments, doing grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy, or taking care of business at a bank. It is strange to think about little trips that I might consider as an afterthought as I am driving from place to place, but, for a senior who can’t drive anymore, they can be the difference between independent living and having to take alternative measures.
What is great about the program is that volunteer drivers will provide the rides that fit into their own schedule and their gift of time will impact the lives of individuals as well as strengthen the vitality and fabric of Powhatan County. The program provides volunteers with personal and vehicle identification, optional AARP safe driver course, mileage reimbursement, volunteer appreciation events, and ample additional liability coverage. Additionally, any volunteers currently serving in churches to provide transportation and any senior church members receiving that transportation are welcome and encouraged to register with this program.
Contact Jayne Lloyd, transportation coordinator for Ride Assist Services at 804-698-0438 or RAServices.PVA@gmail.com with any questions or to apply as a volunteer for this program.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
