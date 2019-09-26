RICHMOND – Quinn Menger attended her first volleyball camp at Penn State when she was 11.
She’s been going to their camps ever since, impressing them throughout the years while also letting them know that the Division I school in Centre County, Pennsylvania was her dream school.
It all culminated in the versatile St. Catherine’s Volleyball junior standout and Powhatan resident making her collegiate commitment to the prestigious volleyball power this past weekend.
“It’s a dream come true - it’s been a dream since I was a little girl,” Menger said. “Feels surreal – I’m on cloud nine.”
Menger has known volleyball all her life. She’s grown up with parents who are coaches, and she remembered looking up to the players who played for them, as well as practicing with her dad’s teams when she was 6 years old.
“It’s a good team sport to play,” Menger said about volleyball this past winter, “and it surrounds you with good people.”
Menger helps lead her Saints team at the center of the court from the setter position, and she can play anywhere and everywhere she’s needed, as shown by her stats. From her 8th grade year to the Sept. 17 match of her junior season, she totaled 533 digs, 449 kills, 150 aces and 1,333 assists in 285 sets recorded.
She held the role of team captain on her Richmond Volleyball Club 15N team, and her St. Catherine’s coach Skip Weston this past winter described her as the on-court leader since her eighth grade year, as “the team rallied around her” when she transferred to the school, “and she set the pace.”
This past year, Menger helped the Saints win the LIS title and reach the Division I VISAA state semifinals. Her individual honors include making First Team All-State, First Team All-LIS and First Team All-Metro (as the only sophomore in 2018) and being named LIS Player of the Year.
With her commitment, Menger in less than two years is slated to join a historic powerhouse in Penn State Women’s Volleyball, which ranks second all-time in NCAA national championships with 7 behind Stanford’s 8. The Nittany Lions as of Sept. 26 holds an 8-2 record and the no. 5 ranking in the AVCA Coaches Top 25.
“Coach [Russ] Rose is tough; he definitely holds you to a high standard,” Menger said, “and that’s what I like, because I like to hold myself to a high standard as well.
“And then the players like to have fun and win at the same time,” she said, “which is right up my alley.”
Menger is also headed to what she describes as “just such an awesome place” in Happy Valley.
“You drive through there and it’s: college town, big football games, awesome creamery – everything about it,” Menger said. “Overall it’s just my dream school. I can’t get enough of it.”
As of getting to be able to make that college commitment at this time in her volleyball career – as a high school junior – it “just goes to show that hard work pays off,” Menger said, “and you’ve got to keep working from here – and I get to continue to do what I love.”
