Richmond Symphony Orchestra to perform eclectic concert to benefit Powhatan Education Foundation

POWHATAN – The Richmond Symphony Orchestra is coming back to the county for a concert benefiting the Powhatan Education Foundation (PEF) and the music program in Powhatan County Public Schools.
Returning for a fourth time, the symphony orchestra brings a wonderful cultural night out for people of all ages while also doing a major service for the community, said PEF board member Patti Mulherin. One of two major fundraisers the foundation holds each year, the concert helps pay for teacher grants, student scholarships, and the Teacher of the Year dinner.
“This is promoting music with our students in the county. It is a very special opportunity for our young people and people in general to attend a real symphony,” she said. “The Richmond Symphony Orchestra comes out and works with our students in a number of programs, so there is an exchange going on. I would call it a cultural event for Powhatan.”
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Powhatan High School, 1800 Judes Ferry Road. Tickets are $25.
Associate conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin said the concert will bring a wonderful mix of music that audience members with a variety of tastes can enjoy. The program will include the “classics of the classics,” such as Gioachino Rossini’s “Overture to Il barbiere di Siviglia” (The Barber of Seville) and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Opus 67. The concert also features American composers such as Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture”; Leroy Anderson’s “Fiddle Faddle”; George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” and Florence Price’s “Symphony No. 1 in E Minor III. Juba Dance.” Price was the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra. Movie lovers may also recognize selections from “Oklahoma!” and “Aladdin.”
Lin said she is thrilled that at the end of the concert, the Powhatan High School Chorus will perform with the symphony orchestra, singing “Do-Re-Mi” from “The Sound of Music” and James M. Stephenson’s “Sing Along America.” At one point, the audience will be asked to sing along.
“I believe that music is a great way to bring all of us together,” she said, adding the shared memory of many of the songs will “really enrich the experience we share with each other.”
The partnership with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra is a community event with the concert but represents some great educational opportunities for Powhatan students, said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent.
In the fall, the division’s fifth-graders attended a symphony performance in Richmond that has been great at generating interest in the orchestra program, which begins in sixth grade, he said. The symphony also brings in artists to do master classes with middle and high schools students.
“It really is a partnership that exposes our students to a lot of performers and professionals they really wouldn’t have otherwise been able to experience without this relationship,” he said.
As a further tie-in, students with the Powhatan Middle School Orchestra and the Powhatan High School Jazz Band will perform at the event before the concert and during intermission, Jones said.
One of the most important goals of the Richmond Symphony Orchestra is music education, Lin said. By sharing music and building relationships with school divisions like PCPS, they can share great music and artistic heritage with future generations as well as the community at large.
“That is precious for us. To have this opportunity to perform and also inviting students to be part of the process, I think it is a great way to enrich our lives and life experiences,” she said.
Organizers have given patrons the opportunity to purchase and donate tickets so interested students can attend the concert who usually couldn’t afford it. When purchasing tickets online, there is also an opportunity to choose to donate one or more tickets to students.
Jones reiterated that in addition to the immediate benefit to students with the cultural exposure, they profit in a huge way each year through the funds the concert raises. In addition to a golf tournament held in the fall, the funds raised by the Powhatan Education Foundation through the Richmond Symphony Orchestra concert are a huge asset to the school system. In 2019 alone, the PEF awarded 15 grants to staff and teachers for a total funding of $29,290.60.
Scholarships are awarded annually to PHS seniors who exemplify the foundation’s high standard of excellence through participation in extra-curricular activities, volunteer service and perseverance in overcoming adversity. The foundation also funds the Teacher of the Year celebration, Jones said.
“We hope that everybody will be able to attend. We think it’s a great opportunity for people in our community to see a true professional organization perform in our backyard without having to travel downtown,” Jones said.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for the Richmond Symphony Matinee Performance at Powhatan High School.
