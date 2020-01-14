Rotary Club of Powhatan ready to roll the dice on annual Casino Night fundraiser

POWHATAN – If you know when to hold them and know when to fold them, the Rotary Club of Powhatan has a fun night out planned that also does some good in the community.
The local civic group will hold its fourth annual Pair-a-Dice Casino Night with Massino’s Casinos providing professional dealers and Los Vegas-style games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Memorial Cultural Arts and Community Center on Skaggs Road.
As well as being a great community event that helps accomplish some wonderful things in Powhatan County, the casino night is simply a fun evening out, board member Patti Mulherin said. A single ticket is $50 or two tickets are $95. The price of a ticket includes two drinks, gourmet appetizers, “fun money” to gamble with all night, door prizes, and the chance to win raffle prizes or $5,000 on a golf putt shot.
“Just by buying a ticket and coming, they become eligible for a number of the drawings that we have,” she said.
The casino night is the group’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds providing for a year’s worth of good works, Mulherin said.
“We used to have the Hops and Barley festival but not anymore, so this is it for us,” she said. “It goes a long way. Since it is our biggest fundraiser it provides us with money we can use in our community for donations to various organizations and charities.”
Recipients of Rotary donations include Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan, Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA, Backpacks of Love, The Free Clinic of Powhatan, Powhatan Education Foundation and individual citizens in need.
The construction of the Powhatan Library patio and window replacement at the War Memorial Cultural Arts and Community Center were also Rotary projects.
The group has also been taking steps to have more of a one-on-one impact by having members directly help people in the community, Mulherin said. She gave a recent example of a single father whose refrigerator broke. The group helped get him a used refrigerator and even brought it to his house.
The group also started their own Pay It Forward program, which saw them distributing several thousand dollars in $25 and $50 gift cards at Walmart and the two Food Lion stores in the county to complete strangers.
“We were proud to ‘gift’ our local Powhatan residents as part of our recent community mission,” she said, adding all they asked in return was that the recipients do something nice for someone else to “pay it forward.”
If you are interested in acquiring tickets for Pair-a-Dice in Powhatan-Casino Night, call 804-307-0301 or email rotaryclubofpowhatan@mail.com.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
