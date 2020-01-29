Rotary Club of Powhatan's Casino Night plays to win

POWHATAN – The Rotary Club of Powhatan recently hosted a high-rolling night of fun that raised money that will have a great impact in the Powhatan community in the year ahead.
A few hundred people attended the local civic group’s fourth annual Pair-a-Dice in Powhatan-Casino Night, which was held Jan. 17 at the Memorial Cultural Arts and Community Center on Skaggs Road. Chip Humphrey, president of The Rotary Club of Powhatan, said he was ecstatic with how the event turned out this year.
“It was great. I think everybody who was here had an absolute ball this year,” he said.
Organizers changed things up a little this year, adding a golf shot challenge with a top prize of $5,000. Ryan Charles got the farthest in the competition but missed the final shot.
Dick Humphrey of Powhatan was the winner of the "Mule" drawing, which was a collaborative project with Rotary and Backpacks of Love, said Lummie Jones, BPOL president.
The groups had been selling $50 tickets to the raffle for weeks with the winner getting to chose between a Mule ATV or $10,000. Dick Humphrey chose the Mule.
Other winners in the drawing were Larry Moncol, who won $1,000, and Rolf Shiflett, who won $500.
“We did this raffle in hopes of raising money for the two groups and we did. What a wonderful night it was,” Jones said.
In addition to the special prizes, guests at the event had the chance to try and win more than $9,000 worth of raffle prizes and play the casino games to try to be the top funny money earners of the night, who also received prizes, Chip Humphrey said.
All of the proceeds from the ticket sales and raffle tickets go to help fund Rotary’s projects for the year. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the group and brings in the money members use throughout the year to help organizations such as Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan, Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA, Backpacks of Love, The Free Clinic of Powhatan, Powhatan Education Foundation and individual citizens in need.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
