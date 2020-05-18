In 2019, Powhatan girls lacrosse put together its best season to date.
Hailey Camp was among the players leading the way.
Joining Jordan Krauss as the leading scorers on last year’s team, Camp, then a junior, helped the Indians achieve a record of 9-6 and win its first regional playoff game, 10-9 over Midlothian.
Camp delivered the go-ahead goal in that match.
Overall, she concluded the 2019 season having totaled 29 goals, nine assists, 21 ground balls and 14 draw controls. She made Second Team on the 2019 Times-Dispatch All-Metro girls lacrosse team.
With the spring of 2020 around the bend, another strong season was expected from Camp, now a senior.
But that season never came.
All spring sports were shuttered this year in Virginia, following the closure of all state schools in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Camp talked about how she first got into lacrosse, what she loves about it, what it was like playing with her teammates and coaches and how she reacted and responded to the effects of the pandemic.
Powhatan Today: How did you first get into the sport and how long have you been playing?
Hailey Camp: When I first started playing lacrosse, it wasn’t even a high school sport yet. My friends and I decided to go to a lacrosse clinic at the Dog Pound in middle school and I fell in love with the game. I have been playing competitively for five years and my love for the game grows every year.
PT: What made you fall in love with the game?
Camp: I don’t think I truly grew appreciation for lacrosse until I played my first game freshman year. Until then, I had just been practicing stick skills and team scrimmages.
After playing that first game, I realized that there was no other sport I had played that can combine running, hand-eye coordination, foot-work, mobility and change-of-speed quite like lacrosse could.
It has grown to be the fastest sport there is and I can definitely see why.
PT: What was it like playing with your team in that sport? What were your teammates and coaches like?
Camp: Playing with my team in lacrosse is like getting to hang out with your best friends every day of the week. It made you look forward to practice and look forward to the runs we knew were were going to have to do after a not-as-successful game.
It gave you a support system like no other. The varsity lacrosse team isn’t just a team, it’s a family.
We have fought our way up to being a team with not only a winning record, but a team with a never-ending fight.
It wasn’t easy getting the lacrosse team to be known in our school. Now it’s a team that people are not only trying out for, but leaving their sport they’ve played all throughout their life, to play lacrosse instead.
They see how our bond and friendships make us a better team and give us an advantage in the actual game.
We couldn’t do it without our coaches. Coach [Laura] Camp and Coach [Angie] VanBuskirk would do absolutely anything for us and balance out being a coach and a leader so well.
Both of our coaches are the most uplifting, motivating and positive people you will ever meet, one of the biggest reasons for our team’s recent success.
PT: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring sport season due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Camp: Finding out our spring season was cancelled was maddening, disappointing and, overall, defeating.
The lacrosse team has worked since September, working out together and practicing our stick skills, to be more than prepared for this season, all to find out that our work wasn’t going to be put towards a winning season again.
Besides not getting to play on the field, it’s a shot in the heart to know that you won’t ever be able to play with your best friends again in a game setting, playing on the stadium field, with the same coaches, and the same parents in the stands cheering you on.
It made me terribly sad, but also even more excited to cheer on our underclassmen for the next year.
