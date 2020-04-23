POWHATAN – He’s been a key part of the major strides that Powhatan boys lacrosse has made since he first joined the team.
Powhatan High School senior Ethan Niles, for whom the 2020 season would’ve been his fourth year as a varsity starter, helped the Indians win 10 games against 5 losses in 2019 for the fifth-year program’s best season to date.
Niles was a 2019 Second Team All-Region Selection as well as a 2020 Preseason All-American Nominee. He leads the team in overall points (goals and assists) and holds not only the record for most points in a season at Powhatan High School, but also the team assists record.
Niles will attend Alvernia University in Pennsylvania this fall to study BioMedical Laboratory Science and play NCAA Division III lacrosse for the Golden Wolves.
Niles talked about how he first started playing lacrosse, what it was like playing for his teams and how he has responded to his high school senior season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Powhatan Today: How did you first get into the sport you play during the spring, and how long have you been playing?
Ethan Niles: I first started playing when my dad brought home a lacrosse stick and we started playing catch in the yard. I’ve been playing for about 10 years now.
PT: What made you enjoy or fall in love with the game?
Niles: When I scored my first goal. It was my third game ever playing, and I scored a goal from about 10 yards away from the goal. From that point I knew this is what I wanted to do.
PT: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you stand out and/or contribute?
Niles: I feel I brought energy to the team and acted as a catalyst for our offense. I have great vision and awareness on the field, and I was able to help kids score and quarterback the offense. I definitely attribute my knowledge of my game to the extensive amount of YouTube highlights and college games I have watched.
PT: What was it like playing with your team or teams in that sport? What were your teammates and coaches like?
Niles: The relationships I’ve built playing lacrosse for Powhatan High School and my travel team will last forever. My teammates have always been supportive, and we’ve formed a brothership over the years. My coaches have been stern but fair, and I am grateful for them teaching me how to be a great lacrosse player and a better young man. I’m forever thankful for the support I’ve received by my fellow teammates and coaches.
PT: What are your two or three favorite memories from games, practices and/or hanging out with your teammates?
Niles: The bus ride home after we beat Thomas Dale for the first time my sophomore year. ... We celebrated that win with music, food and singing. Another great memory is how our team mobbed the field after an OT, sudden defeat win vs. Charlottesville High School. My favorite memory from this year was when we had pizza before a relaxed practice before we went on our hiatus. We knew something about our season was going to charge, so to end the season with smiles was a plus.
PT: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see or realize?
Niles: Toughness and perseverance leads to success. In lacrosse, I’ve taken quite a few beatings and gotten my fair share of bruises and broken bones; however, if you fight through the pain and struggle, you often succeed in the end.
PT: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Niles: It was awful. I was excited to play a final year for Powhatan. I had first started playing when the league was created in Powhatan, and I was expecting a grand finale of a senior season. I’m very upset that I won’t be able to suit up with my brothers again.
PT: If you’re playing at the next level, how are you staying in shape, and has losing the spring season given you extra motivation towards your goals?
Niles: I’ll be playing Division III lacrosse next year for Alvernia University, a small private school in Pennsylvania. The off-season began the day our spring season was cancelled. To stay in shape I’ve been working out in our home gym and have been going for runs. I’m incredibly motivated to make next season amazing, and all of my sights are set on succeeding at the next level. With the remainder of school being cancelled, I’ve also begun preparing for the academic rigor I will be facing next year.
PT: Is there anything else you would like to add?
Niles: I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and teachers for supporting me and guiding me throughout my academic and athletic career. I’ll forever be grateful for y’all. I’d like to give credit to the Lord for blessing me with all of the abilities and opportunities I’ve received.
