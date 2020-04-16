POWHATAN - Arnell Jackson has set the new standard for Powhatan High School track and field in the long jump.
The senior standout first set the school record in the 2019 indoor state meet with a fourth-place jumping distance of 17-1 1/4, then went on exceed that mark with a jump of 17-6. She would place fourth again in the outdoor state meet’s long jump, recording a distance of 17-3 1/2 and also competing in the girls 4x100-meter relay at states.
The outdoor track and field season originally slated for this spring would have also been the final one in Jackson’s high school career, but the school year was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending the outdoor season before it could begin. That also meant that Jackson would not get one more chance to try and compete at states.
The following Q&A further highlights Jackson’s track and field journey and successes, as well as how she first began that journey, and how she came to love the sport.
PT: How did you first get into track and field, and how long have you been competing?
Jackson: My dad introduced me into track because he saw I was fast. I’ve been running since I was in seventh grade.
PT: What made you fall in love with the sport?
Jackson: I fell in love with the track because I was pretty fast and could jump far.
PT: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you contribute?
Jackson: I was a leader to the team even though I wasn’t considered captain. But the coaches (and) a lot of the teammates told me I was their personal captain and they loved what I did and wanted to follow after me.
PT: What are your two or three favorite memories from meets?
Jackson: One favorite memory was running against my cousins in Louisa. It was always fun competing against them, then joking about it after the meet. Another favorite memory was my first state meet when I placed fourth overall.
PT: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the sport helped you to see or realize?
Jackson: Yes: never give up on what your actual goal is, even if you fail a few times and have people tell you that you can’t do it.
PT: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Jackson: It was pretty tough because I don’t plan on running in college and this would have been my last track season altogether.
PT: If you’re playing at the next level, how are you staying in shape?
Jackson: I’m not playing at the next level but I am still staying in shape and running a lot outdoors.
PT: If you aren’t playing, what will you look to do with sports and/or in general?
Jackson: I got a full ride to Virginia Tech academically, so at the next level I will focus more on my school work than sports, but I do plan on playing in a club or something to keep me active.
