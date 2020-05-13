POWHATAN – When she was in fifth grade, Madeline Cecil wanted to be part of a team and try a new sport that would challenge her.
This year marked her eighth year playing lacrosse.
The multi-sport standout also played field hockey and was part of a Powhatan High School lacrosse unit that in 2019 achieved its winningest season to date (9-6) and won its first regional playoff game (10-9 over Midlothian).
Cecil was set to compete in her senior year as part of Powhatan lacrosse’s attack lineup, but the spring sports seasons were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Cecil talked about what she loved about the game, her favorite memories of her time playing lacrosse and her post-high school graduation plans.
Powhatan Today: What made you fall in love with the game?
Madeline Cecil: Throughout my time playing I’ve loved being with my teammates and coaches. I also loved how fast-paced the game was and seeing our skills come together in practices.
PT: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you stand out/contribute?
Cecil: I feel that I always brought a tenacious attitude to every practice and game that helped me stand out on the field.
PT: What were your teammates and coaches like?
Cecil: My teammates and coaches are the sweetest people I have ever met. I’ll always remember [how] every day you could expect to walk on the field and have coach ask us, “What was one thing good that happened today?”
My coaches have always given their all to support us and to not only make us good athletes on the field, but good people in general.
PT: What are two or three of your favorite memories from games and practices?
Cecil: One of my favorite memories is the time when I lost my shoe running down the field and scoring a goal with only one shoe in a scrimmage against Trinity and all of my teammates cheering me on afterward. Another thing I will always remember would be my first ever goal my freshman year against Clover Hill and winning the game as a team [for] our first win that season. My best memories, however, will always be every single practice and moment I got to spend on the field with my team.
PT: Are there any life lessons that you can take away beyond the game?
Cecil: One thing I learned that I will use later in life is that things are not just handed to you. You have to work hard to accomplish your goals. If you have drive and determination you can achieve anything.
PT: How tough was it for you to learn that your senior season was ending?
Cecil: It was really hard for me to accept that my senior season was over, and I really didn’t want to believe that it had ended. I hope that all of the younger girls appreciate their time on the field playing the game that we love and continue to work hard in the next few years. I know that they are going to do great things with our program and keep on growing the sport!
PT: If you are not playing in the future, what will you look to do with sports in general?
Cecil: Next year I will be attending Randolph-Macon College and hope to pick up club lacrosse or field hockey. I will definitely always remember my time playing lacrosse going further on in life and continue to practice my stick skills all the time! I did have the opportunity to coach the Powhatan girl’s youth lacrosse team grade 5/6 for two seasons and would love to come back to coaching at some point if given the opportunity.
PT: Is there anything you would like to add?
Cecil: I would like to thank my mom and dad for coming to every single one of my lacrosse games and always pushing me to do my best in everything that I do, I love you guys! I hope to hand my stick down to my little sister Julia next year, and I hope she always remembers that she is the most swervy curvy girl I know and I love her lots!
