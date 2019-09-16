POWHATAN - The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights will continue their search for their first win of the regular season, falling 30-7 to the Broadwater Academy Vikings in their last non-conference home game.
“We didn’t play well, and that’s on me,” BSH coach Gary Brock said. “We weren’t ready - they were. They beat us fair and square in every way possible, and we made a lot of mistakes, so we got a long way to go.”
The Knights staved off the Vikings’ charges in the first quarter and made several promising attempts to clench the game’s first touchdown, but by the end of the half the Knights were trailing 10-0 and struggling to gain momentum.
The Vikings set the tone with another touchdown less than a minute into the second half, and although Dominick Falchi ran in the Knights’ first touchdown by the end of the third quarter - extending his streak of 2019 regular-season games with a touchdown to three - it wouldn’t be enough to turn the tides.
In honor of Senior Night, Brock recognized the hard work several of his key seniors have been putting in, noting the efforts of Khadeis Battle, Chase Musselman, Jack Hatfield, James Hawkins and Ben Fleet.
“All those kids work hard,” Brock said. “We just need a little bit more ‘umph’ behind it.”
Brock said the Knights will focus on getting their heads in the game.
“We’ve got to find a way to get our minds ready to play football again … You’ve got to be disciplined, you’ve got to be able to keep your mind on the game, and I think we lost our composure,” Brock said.
The Knights will take on Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
