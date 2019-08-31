POWHATAN – Kevin Burcham and Mason McElroy were running close together in the last mile-and-a-half, staying within a few seconds of each other.
“I kept looking back every now and then to take a peek and there he was,” Burcham said of McElroy. “He definitely kept me going – I didn’t know if he was gonna catch me or if he had a kick at the end or not. But it was definitely on to the finish.”
And after they rounded that last corner, still close together, Burcham raised his arms in victory and burst through the finish-line tape ahead of McElroy to win the 2019 Powhatan Village Run by a narrow margin of 1.70 seconds.
“It was fun,” Burcham said. “We were right at about the same pace almost the entire race.”
It was definitely one of the closest finishes – especially when it came to winning a race – for Burcham, who coaches the Sports Backers Marathon Training Team in Richmond, has been running for over 17 years and was competing in his first-ever Powhatan Village Run.
He and runners of all ages and ability enjoyed some of the best weather that the 4-miler has featured in years, as a clear, sunny sky complemented mild morning temperatures.
Burcham also complimented the Village Run’s course, which started near and finished at the Powhatan YMCA and took runners along surrounding streets and onto the trail in Fighting Creek Park.
“Coming out and going through some neighborhoods, it was people out cheering in the neighborhoods with their dogs,” Burcham described. “It was well-marked, it’s well-organized, the law enforcement’s out at all the streets. It was nice.
“This is definitely a well-organized race and I’ll be back,” Burcham said. “I’ll come back next year. I enjoyed this.”
Burcham's winning time was 26:13.16. McElroy was the overall runner-up, as well as the first-place finisher in the male 30-34 division, with a 26:14.86.
Joanna Penfield was the overall top female runner with a winning time of 30:11.80. Harry Conn repeated as the first-place winner of the 80-plus division.
The first Powhatan male in the Powhatan Village Run was Hank Cosby, who was also first in the Male 40-44 division and completed the Village Run as the third highest overall finisher with a 27:34.80.
The first Powhatan female in the Powhatan Village Run was Alyssa Gorman, who was also first in the Female 1-14 division and completed the Village Run as the second highest overall female finisher with a 34:19.97.
- This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.