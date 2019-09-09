POWHATAN - After outscoring their previous two opponents 21-0, Powhatan ran into a difficult challenge in their return home when Region 4B opponent Monacan came to town on Monday.
Two long strikes on corners - one per half - helped lift the Chiefs past the Indians 2-0. But in a game that saw Monacan rack up 16 corners overall, Powhatan kept them out of goal on the other 14.
"I'll take it," said Powhatan senior Ella Weber, who continued to play lockdown defense in front of her goalies Emily Stephenson and Peyton Tuttle. "It felt good - our goalies did amazing. They helped us."
Stephenson, a senior, made 8 saves in the loss; sophomore Tuttle, who took over in goal with less than 10 minutes remaining in the second half, made one.
After earning several corners, Monacan broke through at the 13:44 mark of the first half off a long shot from Gabi Purdum. The Chiefs then added an insurance tally off another long strike that Mynda Gentry put in with roughly 11 minutes left in regulation.
"They're strong in each part," Weber said of Monacan. "Defense, midfield, offense, they're strong, whereas we're all still connecting and working on it."
Weber spoke to the team's need to get better at communication and talking on the field.
"I know we have the skills," Weber said. "It's just the communication, and following through."
Other areas that Weber spoke to the Indians looking to get better at include passing, as well as staying on the ball and not giving up on it.
"And we need to go in feeling like we're better...we need confidence," Weber said, adding: "I think we can beat them next time."
Powhatan next plays at James River on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
