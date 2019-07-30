POWHATAN - New Powhatan High School varsity head football coach Mike Henderson and his coaching staff are looking forward to next Sunday’s Powhatan High School Football Alumni barbecue, through which past Powhatan High School football players and coaches have been invited to come out and meet Henderson and his coaching staff.
The barbecue, free and open only to Powhatan Football alumni, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Bienvenue (3841 Old Buckingham Rd.) in Powhatan.
“This is such a terrific county … [former Powhatan football head coach Jim] Woodson has been here for a long time … one of the best if not the best coach ever in the Richmond area, and he’s built such a proud, strong program, and, before him, Coach [Bob] Baltimore was here for a long time as well,” Henderson said. “We just want to reconnect with some of those guys and let them know this is their program and we want to carry on the same traditions and have that same strong community feel, and just for me to have a chance to meet some of the guys that have come through here and built this program and made it what it is today would be great.
“And it’s just kind of great for us to say thank you to those guys and have a free dinner – they can come up and bring whatever they’re drinking, we’ll have lemonade and tea and some soda there – give them a free meal and have a chance to meet us, meet our families, and give me a chance to meet them.”
Henderson considers it an honor and a privilege to be able to follow the coaches who have led the Powhatan football program before him.
“It means a lot – it was kind of a dream of mine to take over this program,” Henderson said, “and now it’s become a reality; it’s really exciting.”
For more information on Powhatan football, follow the team on Twitter (@POWHS_Football) or Instagram (phs_indiansfootball).
