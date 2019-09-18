Powhatan XC

The Powhatan cross country team competed in the William & Mary Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

 Contributed photo

WILLIAMSBURG - The 2019 season began in a big way for the Powhatan Cross Country team, as it took on the A and B races of the William & Mary Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Eastern State Hospital W&M XC Course. Powhatan’s top three finishers in the girls race were all freshmen - Rebecca Ray (23:04), Virginia Bird (25:24) and Lucy Redlich (25:59). Gavin Rice (20:05), also a freshman, ran the 4th fastest time for the team. The top three Powhatan boys finishers were juniors Gavin Timmons (team captain, 18:11), Jackson Tester (19:51) and Davis Tester (19:59).

Remaining finishers for Powhatan in the 166-runner girls A race were Alexis Elzey (team captain, 26:08), Alyssa Gorman (26:17), Audrey Lennon (26:26), Sophie Dolan (26:30), Chloe Grell (27:40), Raquel Iga (28:45) and Cassie Murray (30:16). Marissa Lampkin ran a 29:28 in the 118-runner girls B race.

Remaining finishers for Powhatan in the 202-runner boys A race were Palmer Johnson (21:25), Russell Holland (21:54), Grant Woodard (22:59), Stevie Bigham (23:01) and Brayden Hamilton (24:08). Remaining finishers in the 148-runner boys B race were Jack Connelly (24:03), Erik Glanden (25:49), Liam Clancy (27:49) and Brodie Glanden (28:35).

Both the girls and boys teams placed 19th. Timmons finished 41st in the boys A race and Ray ran 62nd in the girls A race.

Powhatan will run in the Sept. 28 invitational at Pocahontas State Park.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription