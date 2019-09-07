POWHATAN - Powhatan went toe-to-toe with the Matoaca Warriors to kick off the 2019 football season on Friday night, but the Warriors outlasted the Indians 9-6 with a game-winning field goal occurring in overtime.
Powhatan started the scoring in a record-setting way in the second quarter as Mason Pinnell drilled a 46-yard field goal to make it a 3-0 Indians lead and set a new school record in the process.
Pinnell’s 46 yarder eclipsed the previous school record set in 1996 of 41 yards for a successful field goal.
The lead would stand until Matoaca’s first possession of the second half. The Warriors marched down the field and scored on a 14-yard run by Daquan Vann. The extra point failed, keeping Matoaca's new lead at 6-3.
After a few traded possessions between the two teams, Pinnell hit his second field goal of the night, this one from 37 yards out, to tie the game at 6-6 and cap off a successful Indians drive.
Matoaca had the first chance to edge ahead on the next possession, but missed a 20 yard field goal wide right.
The Indians had the next chance as a deep drive into Warriors territory ended in a field goal attempt, but a bobbled snap threw off the timing of the play and the chance was unsuccessful with 1:25 left to play.
In overtime, the Indians had first crack at the end zone, but a sack and back-to-back incomplete passes forced Powhatan to send Pinnell out again, this time from 35 yards.
The kick was partially blocked on its way to the uprights and fell to the turf.
Mataoca went 0 for 3 on their attempts to score, but was able to convert the game-winning field goal from 26 yards out to win it.
The Indians will return to action on Sept. 13 at home against George Wythe.
