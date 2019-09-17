POWHATAN - Powhatan Golf earned a huge team win on an overcast Tuesday afternoon at their home course of Mill Quarter, edging past Clover Hill 165-170 and routing L.C. Bird 165-200.
"Definitely happy with how things are starting to come together," Powhatan coach Chris Leech said. "All the guys are focused and want to use this win as a springboard for the rest of the season."
He added that Adam Camp has been steadily improving all season, and that he played a great round on Tuesday. Playing 9 holes with a par of 36, Camp broke the 40-stroke threshold by shooting a 39 to lead the team. Connor Voorhees shot a 40, Brandon Washburn made a 42 and Cade Van Buskirk anchored the top 4 with a 44.
The medalist for the match was Mason Dooley of Clover Hill with a 38. All three Cavaliers behind him shot 44 each.
Powhatan continues a busy week with matches slated for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club against Hanover, Monacan and Midlothian at 4 p.m., and Thursday (Sept. 19) at Independence Golf Club against James River and Cosby at 4 p.m.
