POWHATAN - Throughout Monday's match, a lot of smiles could be seen on Powhatan's side of the court.
They had plenty of reason to smile.
For one, every single one of the Indians' players got to contribute to their team's regular season opener on the hardwood opposite of L.C. Bird.
And then there's the fact that they won their opener 3-0.
Powhatan Volleyball strung together dominant sets of 25-5, 25-5 and 25-9 against the Skyhawks to kick-off the 2019 season. Coach Cindy Bryant said it was "super significant" that all of her players picked up minutes on the court early in the stretch, and she praised how they "were able to all work together tonight" in their first district game to pull out a win.
Bryant continued to be impressed with Zoe Higley on the right side and her smart placement of the ball to get strategic kills, and Powhatan's players were able to take on different positions to allow the coaches and players the chance to see the different kinds of looks that the team could create down the line, with junior power hitter Natalie Mueller getting a turn to swing on the outside.
Both Bird and Powhatan dug in during two thrilling rallies in the first set. The first time, the Skyhawks let out a joyous outburst after they successfully blocked a kill attempt by six-foot senior standout Sierra Ellison.
Coach Bryant complimented how Ellison congratulated her opponents on their impressive play. And then, when the Indians found themselves battling Bird for another long point not long after, Ellison showed her versatility by delivering a short-ball kill in shallow space to go along with her points that landed in deeper spots on the court on Monday.
Powhatan now has a win and a 1-0 start under its belt going into a tough road matchup against Region 4B and Dominion District rival Midlothian on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. From there, Powhatan will play in the two-day Virginia Volleyball Showcase on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 at the Richmond Volleyball Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.