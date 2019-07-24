Matthew and Bryce Williams from Powhatan have been racing fast through the dirt and at times through the air for the past five months.
They traveled around the United States - and qualified yet again for the 38th Annual Rocky Mountain Motocross AMA National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil.
Matthew, a 10-year-old rising fifth grader, will be competing in the 65 7-9 class and the 65 7-9 limited class.
Around 900 kids from around the world were attempting to get one of the top 42 positions to race at the national race. Overall, 22,000 competitors try to earn one of the 1,446 spots available for the prestigious championship.
Bryce, a 6-year-old and rising Kindergartner, will be competing in the 50 4-6 special limited class. Bryce will compete on his Cobra dirt bike and Matthew will compete on a KTM.
The brothers practice anywhere from three to five times a week and at training facilities ranging from Virginia to Florida. They have raced in states as far away as Oklahoma this year in order to perfect their skills.
This year’s six-day event will take place on July 30 and run through Aug. 3 in Hurricane Mills, TN at Loretta Lynn's Ranch.
Proud parents Amy and Mark Williams, sister Madison and grandparents Sharon and Perry Cummings of Dinwiddie will make the trip to support and cheer on the boys.
Some of their racing sponsors include Arcus, Creative Graphics, GoPro, Dunlop, Mika Metals, DT1 Filters, JWTF, Minton, 100%, Amsoil, Slick Products, Factory Seat and MotoSport.com.
