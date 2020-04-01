This is one case where procrastination may come in handy.
A friend in Powhatan gave me a heads-up last week that some people in the county had been inspired by a trend going around right now to pull out some of their Christmas lights and put them back up.
As people across the nation are adhering to government guidance to work from home and self-isolate, some of them decided to spread a little joy by putting up Christmas lights and sharing them on the internet. The idea is to spread a little hope and joy in a time of fear and isolation.
Knowing how Christmas crazy they are, my first thought was to reach out to some of the people who are featured on the Powered Up Powhatan list in December. Their over-the-top displays show how dedicated they are to the season and the joy their lights bring others.
For Tamara Morgan, it wasn’t so much a case of putting them back up as it was plugging them in. She said she had been asking her husband Thomas for awhile to take down the remaining Christmas lights on the house, the streamers in the trees, and a 20-foot lighted tree in the front, but it hadn’t happened yet. So when she heard about people putting their lights back up, she announced a change of plans. She instead asked him to reconnect the lights that are still up and plug them back in at the beginning of last week.
Tamara said she is home a great deal of the time anyway, so when she feels the real affects of the pandemic is when she has to leave the house for errands, such as going to the store. She never thought she would live through such pandemonium, so to come home now with the lights back up in the spring is amazing. Christmas lights are already symbolic of a happy time, she said, so she loves to help bring joy during a time of confusion and uncertainty.
“I love it. Honestly if I had it my way, I would decorate with Christmas lights for every holiday. I mean I decorate my house for every holiday as it is, but I would love to have a whole light display for every holiday,” she said, adding people can stop by 3120 Academy Farms Road to get a little cheer if they need it.
Meghan Kaloski said her household on Lake Pines Place loves Christmas and wanted to do something fun to bring some light to their friends and neighbors. Most of their items are put away, so they decided to just pull out one favorite for each family member plus one of her husband DJ's homemade tomato cage trees to tie them all together. There is a snowman for DJ, a mouse for her in honor of her grandmother, and a narwhal and hippo for her each of her children.
Meghan added that her family has been going a bit stir crazy, and they recognized that going for a walk or car ride are safe activities that can give someone a much needed change of scenery while staying safe.
“Our hope was wanting to help bring a smile to our friends’ and neighbors’ faces, day or night, and to help spread some joy during this ever-changing, difficult time we are all experiencing,” she said.
Whether it is a simple strand of lights, a single character, a nativity scene, a few lit ornaments, a light projector, or an inflatable character, I like the message of hope this trend represents. These aren’t light displays that you are supposed to drive across the county to see. But if you are driving down the dark roads of Powhatan and come across one of these small displays, it is a simple reminder that, even in times of isolation, you are not alone.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
