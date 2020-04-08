POWHATAN – Powhatan State Park has seen a large uptick in visitors in the past couple of weeks, but so far rangers there aren’t seeing any issues with them not maintaining social distancing.
In his public address on Friday, April 3, Gov. Ralph Northam spoke about talks with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which manage state parks, wildlife management areas, preserves and other public lands. The departments have reported that many people are using these lands to get outside, but some people are still gathering in groups and not abiding by social distancing directives.
“To ensure continued access to public lands and waters, Virginians must practice social distancing and avoid gatherings in these places and treat our natural areas with respect,” he said.
He warned that officials would be watching this past weekend, and he didn’t want to have to close state lands to public visitation “because of a few irresponsible people.”
Powhatan State Park manager Matthew O'Quinn said on Friday, that the park’s visitation numbers in the past few weekends are usually typical of what they would see on weekends in July. At the same time, the park hasn’t seen violations of the social distancing guidelines, which he attributes to precautions they have taken.
All overnight campgrounds are closed and the park is only open from dawn until dusk through June 10, he said. They have also closed the playground areas, bath houses, the visitor’s center, and shelters where people typically congregate and are only using temporary or permanent toilets that are for single occupants.
“I haven’t had to approach anyone about the social distancing issue. We’ve got 16 miles of trails and that is a lot of miles to spread people out on,” he said. “If I had to say there have been any issues, it has been that a lot of people are using the roadways to congregate – not in groups of more than 10, but picnicking really close to the paved highways, which is not a really good idea. That is not necessarily a safe place. I would rather see people using trails more than the paved roads.”
One step that people can take to help with social distancing is to come with the correct change for the $5 parking fee or purchase an annual pass online, O’Quinn said.
Day-use guidelines for the park include: stay close to home and keep visits short; bring your own soap and hand sanitizer to use; groups and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and these restrictions will be enforced by park staff, and guests should keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times. While on trails, alert others of your presence and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.